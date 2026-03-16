Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Date: When will India, Saudi Arabia, UAE celebrate Eid? Crescent moon sighting calendar here

Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Date: Preparations are in full swing around the globe for one of the most auspicious and widely celebrated Muslim festivals — Eid. Many are concerned about Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 date which depends upon the citing of the Shawwal crescent.

Ramadan usually extend for 29 to 30 days and the celebrations culminate with Eid festivities, corresponding to 1 Shawwal 1447 in the Islamic calendar. Celebrated with great vigour and enthusiasm by Muslims worldwide, Eid-ul-Fitr is also called the “festival of breaking the fast.” This year, it is expected that India will celebrate Eid on 20 March, Friday, or 21 March, Saturday. In Saudi Arabia it is likely that the festival celebrations will take place on 19 March, Thursday, or 20 March, Friday.

Eid calendar

Country Crescent moon expected date Crescent Moon sighting (Evening local time ) Eid Date (2026) Saudi Arabia March 19 6:25 PM March 20 UAE March 19 6:20 PM March 20 Qatar March 19 6:15 PM March 20 Bahrain March 19 6:30 PM March 20 Oman March 19 6:05 PM March 20 Kuwait March 19 6:10 PM March 20 Egypt March 19 6:45 PM March 20 Turkey March 19 6:50 PM March 20 India March 20 6:45 PM IST March 21 Pakistan March 20 6:30 PM PKT March 21 Bangladesh March 20 6:50 PM BST March 21 Iran March 20 7:00 PM IRST March 21 Afghanistan March 20 6:40 PM AFT March 21 Malaysia March 20 7:10 PM MYT March 21 Indonesia March 20 7:15 PM WIB March 21 Maldives March 20 7:05 PM MVT March 21 Sri Lanka March 20 6:50 PM SLST March 21

How does Saudi Supreme Court announce Eid date The tenth month of the Islamic Hijri calendar is Shawwal which marks Eid ul-Fitr celebrations. Since the celebrations of this festival are contingent upon the sighting of the moon, it is usual for Saudi Arabia Supreme Court to call upon Muslims across the country to sight the crescent of Shawwal moon.

How to confirm the final Eid date? India usually celebrates Eid a day after festivities kickstart in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries. UAE's International Astronomical Centre predicted that the crescent moon, which marks the last day of Ramadan, will be sighted in Gulf countries on 19 March while West Asia may celebrate this day on 20 March.

Qatar officially announced a seven-day Eid Al Fitr holiday for public sector employees. Offering government workers an extended break to celebrate the end of Ramadan, ministries, government agencies and public institutions will observe the Eid holiday from 17 March, Monday till 23 March, Sunday, according to the Amiri Diwan. As per Qatar Calendar House, astronomical calculations indicate that the first day of Shawwal 1447 will be observed on 20 March, Friday.

Chand Raat 2026 The day the crescent moon is sighted, it is celebrated as 'chand raat' which marks the conclusion of the holiest month of Islam — Ramadan — and is followed by Eid celebrations.

Ramadan commenced in Saudi Arabia and the UAE on 18 February this year after the crescent moon was sighted on 17 February, Tuesday. The date of the Eid festival will be decided by the moon-sighting committee.

Qatar's Verification Committee at the Ministry of Awqaf will determine the decision regarding the start of the month. The crescent moon will be born on 19 March, Thursday, at 4:24 am making it is impossible to sight the crescent moon on the evening of 18 March, Wednesday, in the skies of Qatar, QCH added.