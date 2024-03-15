A woman found eight cockroaches inside the plain dosa that she ordered at Madras Coffee House in Connaught Place in New Delhi. The visit, which was supposed to be a good memory with friends over a sumptuous South Indian meal turned into a nightmare after she discovered dead insects in her meal.

The incident took place on March 7, when a woman named Ishani ordered a plain dosa, but was left in shock after discovering several black spots on it. It didn't take her long to identify the black spots in the dosa as ‘cockroaches’.

Within seconds, Ishani asked her friend to record a video of the cockroach dosa, however, the hotel staff didn't let her fully record the video of the meal as they entered in the middle and took away the plate. Later, Ishani and her friend called the police and filed a complaint against the restaurant. She was also assured by the police to fully investigate the matter.

While sharing her bizarre experience with the restaurant food on Instagram, Ishani said that she approached the concerned authorities for food sanitation and hygiene for complaint and shared the video as evidence.

She also wrote that the owner of the restaurant tried to intimidate her by asking her address. She also claimed that the restaurant owner didn't even produce the licence of the restaurant in front of the police.

Describing the pathetic condition of the restaurant's kitchen, Ishani wrote, “I do not understand how on a busy Thursday with 30 customers walking in every hour can a restaurant so reputed be so careless. Their kitchen was no apple to the eye. It stinks, half of it had no roof. I was disgusted by what I had seen and I will not settle for this. I have all rights to safety, even food safety."

“A vegetarian restaurant whose owners are vegetarians, constantly told me that they would compensate me so that I stop making the video. Finally, I did say there was one way they could compensate. If being a vegetarian, they could sit in front of me and eat 8 cockroaches, I would not make the complaint. And here I am, so you know how that went," she added.

The Instagram post received a lot of response from netizens who demanded the closure of the restaurant.

“This is soo terrible! They must be held accountable for sure!!," wrote one user.

“I was thinking of trying food there , this is so horrible," wrote another user.

In response to the incident, Anubhav Nanada, who manages the operation at Madras Coffe House, apologised for the inconvenience and the lapses, reported The Quint.

