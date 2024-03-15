Eight cockroaches found in dosa served at Delhi's Madras Coffee House, netizens call it disgusting
A woman found cockroaches in her dosa at Madras Coffee House, leading to a complaint to authorities and police. She also claimed that the restaurant owner tried to intimidate her
A woman found eight cockroaches inside the plain dosa that she ordered at Madras Coffee House in Connaught Place in New Delhi. The visit, which was supposed to be a good memory with friends over a sumptuous South Indian meal turned into a nightmare after she discovered dead insects in her meal.