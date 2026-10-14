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Eight months of work down the drain: Bittu Tabahi finds Ajnar River choked with garbage again

Surendra Singh Choudhary, aka Bittu Tabahi, shared a disappointing update showing the Ajnar River littered with plastic and garbage again after eight months of cleanup. Despite the setback, he resumed removing waste and sought suggestions online.

Swati Gandhi
Published14 Oct 2026, 11:49 AM IST
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File image of Bittu Tabahi who cleaned the Ajnar River in Madhya Pradesh
File image of Bittu Tabahi who cleaned the Ajnar River in Madhya Pradesh
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Surendra Singh Choudhary, the 20-year-old known online as Bittu Tabahi, who drew widespread attention for cleaning the Ajnar River in Madhya Pradesh largely on his own, shared a disappointing update about the river on his Instagram account on Tuesday.

In a video, Tabahi showed the current condition of the Ajnar River in Rajgarh district, saying that his eight months of hard work had been wasted. He highlighted a disappointing contrast with its condition a few weeks ago, when the river was clean. As of Tuesday, it was once again covered with plastic bags and garbage.

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Also Read | MP's Bittu Tabahi cleans polluted river alone, Kevin Pietersen calls it ‘Heroic’

Eight months of work wasted: Bittu Tabahi

Tabahi, who earned recognition last month from many people, including those far beyond his town, has consistently drawn attention to the recurring problem of river pollution and the lack of responsibility among citizens. Over two days, he shared two videos highlighting the river's dire condition. These videos came weeks after he shared a video showing the clean banks of the Ajnar River.

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Tabahi spent almost eight months cleaning the river and pulled tonnes of garbage from it, without any support from the authorities or fancy equipment. However, after seeing the river polluted again, he resumed cleaning it and pulled out trash bags, one at a time. In his video, he highlighted that although he is not a strong swimmer, he is cautiously continuing his efforts to clean the Ajnar River.

Also Read | Bittu Tabahi hits back at Dhruv Rathee for criticising MP CM meeting

He also asked people to share suggestions that would help him remove garbage from the river more swiftly and efficiently.

Social media reactions

Following Tabahi’s video, several people praised his efforts on social media and applauded him for his courage in cleaning the river again.

While one user wrote, “That's an awful amount of waste floating in the water beneath that bridge! It must be frustrating to face this every time, but please don't give up. Your hard work deserves so much appreciation,” another offered advice, suggesting that he wear appropriate clothing for this type of cleaning, including special boots and special pants.

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A third user highlighted the root cause of the problem: “Talk to the Municipal Corporation and get a fine imposed for dumping garbage here. Otherwise, this will keep happening.”

Who is Bittu Tabahi?

A resident of Biaora in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district, Choudhary shares videos of his cleanup efforts on Instagram, recording how he removes plastic, algae and other waste from the Ajnar River.

Reports say he began the initiative in January this year and has cleared accumulated garbage from stretches of the river. Digital content creator KR Talks claimed that Choudhary spent approximately 30,000 on the work.

Also Read | Who is Bittu Tabahi? MP youth gets job offer from Dutch NGO

He previously received appreciation from industrialist Anand Mahindra and also received a job offer from Boyan Slat, founder and CEO of the Netherlands-based environmental organisation ‘The Ocean Cleanup’.

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About the Author

Swati Gandhi

Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More

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