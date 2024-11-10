Ekadashi 2024 will be observed on November 11 or 12? Details inside

Ekadashi 2024 spans November 11-12, honouring Lord Vishnu's awakening. Devotees observe fasting, avoiding tamasic foods, and participate in rituals like offering sugarcane and lighting lamps.

Updated10 Nov 2024, 08:33 AM IST
Ekadashi 2024 will be observed on November 11 or 12? Details inside
Ekadashi 2024: Devuthani Ekadashi, which is the second Ekadashi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik, is celebrated with deep reverence as it marks the day when Lord Vishnu is believed to awaken from his four-month rest. This year, the timings of Ekadashi are spanning over a period of two days, leading to confusion on whether it would be celebrated on November 11 or 12.

Ekadashi 2024: Date and time

According to the panchang, Devuthani Ekadashi this year begins on November 11 at 6:46 pm and ends on November 12 at 4:04 pm.

The fast for Devuthani Ekadashi will be observed on November 12, with Parana (breaking of the fast) on November 13 between 6:42 am and 8:51 am.

Ekadashi 2024: Significance

During the four months of Lord Vishnu's slumber, known as ‘Dev Shayan’ (the lord's rest), auspicious events such as marriages are typically avoided. These ceremonies are resumed only after his awakening, called Dev Jagran or Utthan.

Observing a fast and listening to the Vrat Katha on Devuthani Ekadashi holds special spiritual significance, as it is believed to bring blessings and spiritual merit.

Ekadashi 2024: Rituals

On Devuthani Ekadashi, devotees observe specific rituals and fasting rules to mark the occasion. Those observing the fast typically consume only water or light liquids, with rice and salt strictly avoided.

Devotees are also expected to refrain from consuming tamasic foods— an Ayurvedic term used to denote foods that are belived to be harmful for mind and body — onion, garlic, meat, alcohol, and stale food.

The day begins with rising before sunrise, followed by a bath. Devotees then prepare a sugarcane pavillion with a central square, upon which an image or idol of Lord Vishnu is placed.

Offerings of sugarcane, water chestnuts, yellow fruits, and sweets are also made. A ghee lamp is lit which burns throughout the night, while devotees recite the ‘Vishnu Purana’ and listen to the ‘Vrat Katha’, deepening their spiritual connection to the sacred day.

First Published:10 Nov 2024, 08:33 AM IST
