Ekadashi in November 2025: Dates, significance and rituals of Dev Uthani and Utpanna Ekadashi as wedding season begins

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025 marks the end of Lord Vishnu’s four-month rest period, known as Chaturmas, and the beginning of the Hindu wedding and festive season. Falling on 1 November 2025 (Saturday), this Ekadashi — also called Prabodhini Ekadashi — is celebrated with devotion across India as a symbol of divine awakening and renewal. Two weeks later, Utpanna Ekadashi 2025, on 15 November (Saturday), brings another spiritually significant day that focuses on inner transformation and new beginnings.
Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025 Date and Timings
According to Hindu belief, Lord Vishnu awakens from his cosmic slumber on this day, marking the resumption of auspicious ceremonies such as weddings, housewarmings and new business ventures. It’s often seen as the spiritual “restart button” of the year.
The day signifies the divine awakening (Prabodhan) of Vishnu after four months of rest during Chaturmas. Devotees believe that performing good deeds, observing fasts, and engaging in spiritual practices on this day attract blessings for prosperity and happiness. Scriptures describe the merit of this Ekadashi as equivalent to performing several sacred sacrifices (yajñas).
Utpanna Ekadashi marks the symbolic birth of Ekadashi and represents spiritual awakening and inner renewal. The Sanskrit word utpanna means “arising” or “coming into being.” It is a day for self-reflection, meditation, and making new resolutions.
After Dev Uthani Ekadashi: The Return of Auspicious Ceremonies
With Dev Uthani Ekadashi marking the end of Chaturmas, the long pause on marriages and sacred rituals finally lifts. Families begin planning weddings, housewarming ceremonies, and business inaugurations, making November a month of joy and celebration.