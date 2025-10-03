‘Elated as your first investor,’ says Ashneer Grover as hearing aid startup EarKart makes steady debut on BSE

Ashneer Grover congratulated EarKart and its founders as the company got listed on BSE on 3 October. The startup made a steady debut in the SME section of the stock exchange at a 5.73% premium. 

Eshita Gain
Updated3 Oct 2025, 05:08 PM IST
HealthTech platform EarKart Ltd made its steady debut on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on 3 September 2025, prompting an enthusiastic reaction from its first investor, Ashneer Grover.

Grover, the co-founder of BharatPe and an ace investor, took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the company and its founders, Rohit Misra (Managing Director) and Monika Misra (Whole-Time Director).

What did Grover say?

The billionaire investor also praised the company's ability to go public before the more famous and already established ‘karts’ did, highlighting how EarKart managed to reach this milestone in less than four years since its launch in 2021.

“Congrats EarKart Ltd for a successful IPO and listing. Elated as your first investor !!” Grover posted on his social media handle. “Who would’ve thought back in 2021 we would IPO before the more famous and already established ‘karts’. Kudos - Rohit & Monika Misra."

Earkart specialises in manufacturing and selling modern hearing aids at affordable prices across India. The company also trades in hearing aids and related accessories of other brands, both domestic and international.

In addition, the company offers products such as adjustable foldable walkers, Multi-Sensory Integrated Educational Development (MSIED) and Teaching Learning Material (TLM) kits to support the mobility and daily needs of physically challenged individuals.

EarKart listing details

EarKart was trading at 142.25 on Friday, the day of its listing, which is a premium of 5.37% compared to its issue price of 135. The company's share had a flat debut at 135, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price. The counter hit a high of 142.25 and a low of 135.50.

The company plans to use around 21.10 crore of the proceeds from the issue to fund its Incremental Working Capital requirements. Another 17.33 crore out of the funds will be used for capital expenditure requirements, and the remaining 63.40 lakh will be allocated to general corporate purposes, Mint reported earlier.

