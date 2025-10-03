‘Elated as your first investor,’ says Ashneer Grover as hearing aid startup EarKart makes steady debut on BSE

HealthTech platform EarKart Ltd made its steady debut on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on 3 September 2025, prompting an enthusiastic reaction from its first investor, Ashneer Grover.

Grover, the co-founder of BharatPe and an ace investor, took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the company and its founders, Rohit Misra (Managing Director) and Monika Misra (Whole-Time Director).

What did Grover say? The billionaire investor also praised the company's ability to go public before the more famous and already established ‘karts’ did, highlighting how EarKart managed to reach this milestone in less than four years since its launch in 2021.

“Congrats EarKart Ltd for a successful IPO and listing. Elated as your first investor !!” Grover posted on his social media handle. “Who would’ve thought back in 2021 we would IPO before the more famous and already established ‘karts’. Kudos - Rohit & Monika Misra."

Earkart specialises in manufacturing and selling modern hearing aids at affordable prices across India. The company also trades in hearing aids and related accessories of other brands, both domestic and international.

In addition, the company offers products such as adjustable foldable walkers, Multi-Sensory Integrated Educational Development (MSIED) and Teaching Learning Material (TLM) kits to support the mobility and daily needs of physically challenged individuals.

EarKart listing details EarKart was trading at ₹142.25 on Friday, the day of its listing, which is a premium of 5.37% compared to its issue price of ₹135. The company's share had a flat debut at ₹135, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price. The counter hit a high of ₹142.25 and a low of ₹135.50.