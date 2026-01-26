Elderly couple’s simple joy on getting 3 likes on first Instagram video wins the internet - Watch it here

At a time when social media success is often measured in millions of likes and views, a small and sincere moment involving an elderly couple from Delhi has struck an emotional chord with users online.

A short Instagram video showing the couple celebrating just three likes has gone viral, offering a gentle reminder that happiness does not always come from numbers or popularity.

The clip was uploaded on Instagram by the account @amma_at_65 and carried the caption, “3 likes par itne khush hai viral ho gaya to kya hi hoga.”

Advertisement

The account belongs to Sumitra Singh. As mentioned in the profile bio, the family lives in Delhi and originally hails from Uttar Pradesh.

The video opens with the elderly couple standing side by side, smiling warmly at the camera. Their expressions reflect pride and excitement as they discuss the response to their video. The man, standing next to his wife, says cheerfully, “Three people have liked it.” A woman recording the clip can be heard encouraging them from behind the camera.

It was the couple’s genuine joy and childlike excitement that resonated strongly with viewers, quickly winning admiration across social media.

Advertisement

Here’s how people reacted to the video: One Instagram user wrote, “Aab aap ke video par roj like karunga.”

Another commented, “Kisi ki Nazar na lage aap donon ko.”

A third user shared, “My heart just melted.”

Yet another comment read, “Uncle ek din 3 Million se bhi jada like aayega.”

The video was posted on January 22, and has since crossed 1.2 lakh views, along with more than 9,000 likes.

In a follow-up clip, the elderly man appears even more delighted after learning that the video had crossed one lakh views. Smiling widely, he says, “Ye dekho, ek lakh ho gaya.”

Separately, another touching video has also been drawing attention on Instagram. A woman from Mumbai recently shared a clip of her grandparents visiting the sea for the first time.

Advertisement

The footage shows the elderly couple slowly stepping into the water, smiling gently as waves brush their feet. The woman is seen wearing an orange saree, while the man is dressed in a white dhoti. Their calm and quiet happiness moved many viewers.