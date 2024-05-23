The Election Commission used the Lapataa Ladies trend to promote voter participation in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on May 25.

The Election Commission resorted to the popular Lapataa Ladies trend to encourage higher voter participation in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on May 25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a recent post on X, the polling body shared a photo of the lead characters of Kiran Rao's Lapataa Ladies with the dialogue' Let's go to vote’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The post shared a photo of one of the scenes from Lapataa Ladies but with different dialogues. The actual scene shows the lead actor asking his wife to speak in English before confessing his love for his wife. The EC's adaption of the scene starts with the lead actor Deepak (played by Sparsh Srivastav) asking his wife, Phool Kumari, played by Nitanshi Goel, to speak a sentence in English. Later, he says, “Lets go to vote".

Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 6 Beginning in April, Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is close to its conclusion, with the last leg of voting set to occur on June 1. A total of 58 constituencies across eight states and union territories will go to poll on Saturday, May 25. Voting in these constituencies will begin at 7 a.m. and will end at 6 p.m. Eight seats in Bihar, ten in Haryana, one in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, and all seven in Delhi, six in Odisha, fourteen in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal will go to polls on Saturday.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 have been held in seven phases; the first five phases of Lok Sabha elections began on April 19. The general elections are being held in seven phases, the first five phases of the elections were held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. The sixth phase will be held on May 25 and seventh on June 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!