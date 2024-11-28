Elephant dance viral video gains over 7 lakh views; netizens say, ‘It’s not vibing…’

A viral video of two women performing Bharatanatyam alongside a swaying elephant has sparked debate. Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan warns that the elephant is likely stressed

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published28 Nov 2024, 12:47 PM IST
Elephant dance viral video gains over 7 lakh views; netizens say ‘It’s not vibing…'
Elephant dance viral video gains over 7 lakh views; netizens say ‘It’s not vibing…’

Viral video: Dance and other art forms have often been known to be outlets for emotions. Human beings dance in joy, and peacocks dance in the rain. But have you ever seen an elephant dancing to express its stress?

A video of two women performing Bharatanatyam while an elephant sways behind them, seemingly joining in the dance, has gone viral on social media. However, an Indian Forest Service officer suggested there may be more to the 'dancing elephant' than it appears, and the animal could actually be stressed.

Also Read | Viral video: Finally out of jail, man breaks into celebratory dance | Watch

The post has garnered over seven lakh views, leaving netizens in awe.

How the elephant danced

The video shows two women performing Bharatanatyam outdoors, with an elephant tied to a pole behind them. As the women dance, the elephant begins swaying side to side, seemingly joining in.

The video was shared on X with the caption: “Two girls are performing Bharatanatyam when suddenly an elephant joins in, matching their moves and vibing along gracefully.”

Also Read | NRI shares ‘how to not smell like curry’, netizens say, ‘white people concept’

Netizens recognise the truth behind

While some X users made hilarious comments about the elephant's dance, several others pointed out how animal's swaying motions was an indicator of stress.

“Except the fact that, elephant was in chain and the girls were free,” commented one user.

Also Read | Watch viral video: Wedding guests engage in battle to grab for non-veg food

“1) Mohiniattam, not bharatnatyam 2) The elephant is stressed,” wrote another one. A third commented, “It's not vibing. It's literally stressed.”

What IFS officers say

We should not humanise animals. They have their own ways of living and expressing themselves.

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan highlighted that the elephant is likely stressed, rather than dancing in joy as many might think. "That elephant is stressed. It’s not dancing, but showing signs of stress," Kaswan wrote in response to the clip. "We should not humanise animals. They have their own ways of living and expressing themselves," he added, sharing another video of an elephant swaying side to side when stressed.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Nov 2024, 12:47 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsElephant dance viral video gains over 7 lakh views; netizens say, ‘It’s not vibing…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    563.80
    02:13 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    40 (7.64%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.00
    02:13 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -0.95 (-0.68%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,172.15
    02:13 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -27.6 (-2.3%)

    Adani Enterprises share price

    2,429.30
    02:13 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    30.95 (1.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Karur Vysya Bank share price

    239.10
    02:01 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    9.1 (3.96%)

    Eid Parry India share price

    874.00
    01:58 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    25.65 (3.02%)

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,912.90
    02:01 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    56.5 (1.16%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,459.05
    01:57 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -4.1 (-0.12%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,072.00
    02:01 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -400.8 (-6.19%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,116.00
    02:02 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -71.9 (-6.05%)

    SBI Life Insurance Company share price

    1,425.05
    02:02 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -80.45 (-5.34%)

    HDFC Life Insurance Company share price

    648.60
    02:02 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -32.15 (-4.72%)
    More from Top Losers

    Honasa Consumer share price

    251.55
    01:58 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    22.85 (9.99%)

    ITI share price

    299.40
    02:01 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    23.65 (8.58%)

    Adani Power share price

    566.65
    02:02 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    42.85 (8.18%)

    Ujjivan Small Finance Bank share price

    35.84
    02:02 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    2.28 (6.79%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,535.00290.00
      Chennai
      77,541.00290.00
      Delhi
      77,693.00290.00
      Kolkata
      77,545.00290.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      103.02/L0.10
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.