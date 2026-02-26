Subscribe

Elephant turns violent during religious event in Kerala, pulls man with trunk, flings him into air | Video

As preparations were underway to place the idol of the deity atop the elephant, the massive animal turned violent, grabbed 26-year-old mahout assistant Vivek with its trunk, and flung him into the air.

Kanishka Singharia
Updated26 Feb 2026, 05:25 PM IST
Advertisement
Screengarb from the viral video.
Screengarb from the viral video.
AI Quick Read

A mahout was injured after an elephant turned violent during a religious gathering at Annamanada Mahadeva Temple in Thrissur district — a video of the incident is now doing the rounds on the internet.

The decorated elephant had been brought into the temple premises as part of a religious procession. As preparations were underway to place the idol of the deity atop the elephant, the massive animal turned violent, grabbed 26-year-old mahout assistant Vivek with its trunk, and flung him into the air.

Advertisement
Also Read | After robodog row, Galgotias faces backlash over ‘made from scratch’ drone

The mahout was able to bring the elephant back under control soon after the incident, preventing further harm. The injured assistant, however, sustained serious injuries and was immediately taken to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The incident has once again sparked concerns about safety arrangements during temple festivals involving elephants, particularly at crowded religious gatherings.

Advertisement
Also Read | Shankar, the only African elephant at Delhi Zoo, passes away at 29

Policeman trampled to death by wild elephant

Meanwhile, in Arunachal Pradesh, a policeman was trampled to death by a wild elephant on Sunday.

ASI Martin Lego (40) of Sunpura Police Station, along with two friends, had gone to the Lohit River riverbank for an outing on Saturday.

At around 10.30 am, they encountered the elephant, and while his friends managed to escape, Lego was trampled to death by the pachyderm, Lohit Superintendent of Police (SP) Thutan Jamba said.

Also Read | Madhuri to return to Kolhapur if court allows: Fadnavis shares ‘good news’

An unnatural death case has been registered at Sunpura Police Station, and the body, after the conduct of a post-mortem examination, was handed over to his family for the last rites, the SP added.

No incident of an elephant attack had been reported in the Sunpura area in the past.

Advertisement

Jamba said he has spoken to the DC for issuance of advisory asking villagers to avoid venturing into forested or riverine areas as a precautionary measure.

The forest department has also said that efforts will be initiated to locate and capture the elephant, the SP said, adding that the animal might have been injured, which could have triggered its aggressive behaviour.

(With inputs from news agency PTI)

About the Author

Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka Singharia has a deep passion for news and views. At Mint, she works as a Senior Copy Editor and covers trends. Constantly scanning social me...Read More

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsTrendsElephant turns violent during religious event in Kerala, pulls man with trunk, flings him into air | Video
Read Next Story