Elephants are known for their brilliant behaviour and impressive mental capabilities. Their brilliance was displayed again when a viral video showcased two elephants boarding a truck with complete discipline. The video was shared by singer Hariharan on Instagram nearly a day ago and has received nearly 35,000 likes so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several netizens expressed their disappointment towards the unfair practice of domesticating wild animals for profit {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the video, the first elephant can be seen climbing the stool to board the loading truck. Later, the second elephant beautifully climbs the stool, turns around, and boards the truck. The second elephant also lifts the stool with its trunk and beautifully keeps it inside the loading truck.

The video received mixed reactions from netizens who applauded the animals for their intelligence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bollywood playback singer Papon applauded the intelligence of elephants and commented, “One of the most intelligent beings on this planet!"

“Wow. Not only common sense but genius also," wrote an Instgarm user on the post.

Another user expressed disappointment over the post for ignoring the atrocities on elephants by humans. “Are we supposed to be amazed of their intelligence or feel sad that they’re going thru torture? Even we humans want to sit comfortably on a ride but they…….. sad to see this kind of video from your page," commented another Instagram user.

“Well trained. But they live freedom, freely where they can live."

“I wish we get the common sense that they belong to the jungle and are much more powerful than the humans." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Please remove those chains it's really very sad to see them chained."

Elephants are considered sacred animals and also find immense significance in the Hindu religion. However, they are often subject to cruelty and trafficking for elephant tusk trade. They are also domesticated for different purposes and, hence, become vulnerable to animal abuse. Most of them are captured from the wild and have to face cruelty and mistreatment at the hands of their owners. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!