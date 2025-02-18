As Elon Musk welcomes 13th kid, his trans daughter says she got to know about half-siblings online ‘SIX SEPARATE TIMES’

Tech billionaire Elon Musk reportedly welcomed his thirteenth child a few months ago. The development was confirmed by a conservative influencer, Ashley St Clair, who claimed that she gave birth to Elon Musk's 13th child five months ago.

Elon Musk's estranged transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, has reacted to the news and said that she has found about her half-siblings online in six separate incidents.

Elon Musk's daughter reacts to tech mogul's 13th child rumour Twenty-one-year-old Vivian Jenna Wilson shared her reaction to the news of Elon Musk's thirteenth child on TikTok on Saturday, reported New York Post. In her post, Wilson said that she got to know about Musk's thirteenth child through Reddit.

Unsurprised by the development, Wilson told her Meta Threads followers that it has happned nearly ‘six times’ that she got to know about her half-siblings through internet.

Wilson also shared her reaction to Elon Musk's child rumour on thread and wrote, “If I had a nickel for every time that I found out I had a new half-sibling online, I'd have a few nickels- which isn't a lot but it's weird that it happened SIX SEPARATE TIMES”

Elon Musk's daughter reacts to rumours about her half-sibling

Author and social media influencer, Ashley St Clair on February 15 took to social meida and claimed that she gave birth to Elon Musk's child five months ago.

Ashley St Clair claims to be mother of Elon's 13th child “Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world," Ashley St. Clair wrote in a post on X.

“Elon Musk is the father,” she then claimed in her post.

"I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause. I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child’s privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting,” the author added.

Elon Musk reacts to Ashley St Clair's claims Elon Musk recently reacted to Ashley St Clair's claims that she gave birth to his child few months ago. The tech mogul reacted to a post suggesting that St Clair had spent years planning to have his child.

Musk reacted to the post with a single word: “Whoa”.

Elon Musk reacts to Ashley St Clair's claims

