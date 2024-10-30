Elon Musk buys secret property worth ₹300 crore for his 11 children as he plans to have more kids

Elon Musk has purchased a $35 million villa and mansion (approx 295 crore) in Austin to create a family compound. He aims for his children to live nearby and bond while he also resides in a third mansion nearby while in Texas.

30 Oct 2024
File image of Elon Musk.
File image of Elon Musk. (Reuters / Mario Anzuoni)

Billionaire Elon Musk has reportedly bought a $35 million, 14,400 sq. ft. villa and a six-bedroom mansion in Austin, Texas, to establish a "family compound," according to a New York Times report citing sources. While the mansion is situated just behind the villa, Musk himself lives at a third mansion in Austin, which is a 10-minute walk away from the new purchases, the report added.

Musk (53) is the world's richest man and has been in the news for his rampant support of Republican candidate and former United States President Donald Trump. He has also been a proponent of "big families" and encourages "more children." The tech mogul himself has at least 11 children with three women, as per the report.

The sources say that Musk told friends he wants "his children and two of their three mothers occupying adjoining properties" so that the kids can bond and he can “schedule time among them”, the report said.

Elon Musk's Children

Musk and his first wife, Justine Musk, had their first child, the late Nevada, in 2002. The couple had five children using in vitro fertilisation (IVF) before they divorced in 2008: twins Griffin and Vivian (20) and triplets Saxon, Damian, and Kai (teens).

In 2020, Musk and musician Grimes (real name Claire Boucher) had their son named X Æ A-Xii (X for short), followed by two other children.

He also has twins (through IVF) and another child with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis. Musk owns Neuralink.

The ‘Family Compound’

Sources told NYT that Musk hoped to build a compound for his families outside Austin, close to Tesla's newly moved headquarters. But this plan changed following a Justice Department probe into whether Tesla funds were being used for personal expenses, it added citing a Wall Street Journal report.

Musk was on a "home purchase spree" and offered some homeowners 20-70 per cent more than their home value. According to sources in the report, some were required to sign nondisclosure agreements (NDAs) just to see the offer.

30 Oct 2024
