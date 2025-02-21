A photo of Elon Musk and Ashley St. Clair taken in 2023 has resurfaced on X, supporting her account of their meeting.

The picture, captured at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters in May 2023, shows Musk, St. Clair, and Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon.

The Babylon Bee is a conservative Christian news satire website that publishes satirical articles on a variety of topics, including religion, politics, current events, and public figures.

She posted the photo on X with the caption: "He accepted our $44 billion IOU. Elon Musk x Babylon Bee coming next week." As the only known image of the two together, it helps establish a timeline for their romance.

At the time, St. Clair was working with the conservative satirical site and had travelled to San Francisco to interview Musk.

Public records of Elon Musk and Ashley St. Clair’s interaction date back to May 4, 2023, when Musk responded with a laughing emoji to one of St. Clair’s vaccine-skeptic memes.

The two continued to exchange public messages, engaging in discussions on topics like mental health, Adderall, and environmentalism.

Who is Ashley St. Clair? Ashley St. Clair, according to her social media profile, describes herself as an author and director. She is an American conservative political commentator, media personality, and influencer. St. Clair authored the children's book Elephants Are Not Birds, published by BRAVE Books.

Her rise to fame began on Twitter, where she often engages in political debates and discussions. She expanded her influence to platforms like Instagram, where she shares political content, memes, and personal updates.

In addition to her social media presence, St. Clair has made appearances on various media outlets, offering her views on political matters and current events.