Elon Musk and Tesla’s Optimus robot show off slick dance moves - Internet floods with ‘so it begins’ memes

Tech billionaire Elon Musk was seen shaking a leg with Tesla’s Optimus robot as the humanoid performed fluid and untethered dance moves. The robot's dance showcased its advancements since its 2024 debut, demonstrating its advanced real-time balance and coordination, all without visible wires, for untethered operation.

Advertisement

The video of the humanoid's “free-flowing” dance, posted by Elon Musk on X, gained immense attention on social media.

Netizens also shared another video from Tesla's 2025 Annual Shareholder Meeting in Austin, Texas, which captured Elon Musk's celebratory dance, alongside the robot.

The dance celebration reportedly occurred immediately following shareholder approval of Musk's performance-based compensation package, potentially worth up to $1 trillion.

Advertisement