Elon Musk answers 15-year-old cancer patient’s final questions, story goes viral: ‘...going to make your own phone?'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is receiving widespread applause on social media for fulfilling a 15-year-old cancer patient’s final wish. Conservative commentator Glenn Beck shared the heartfelt story on X, where it has since gone viral.

The girl, Liv Perrotto, had always yearned to meet the tech billionaire and had also written down several questions before she passed away. According to Beck, Liv did get the chance to meet Musk but was too exhausted from treatment to speak with him and asked him to call back later. Unfortunately, she died before the call could take place.

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Understanding how important this was to her, Liv left eight questions on her bedside table. Her mother, Rebecca Perrotto, later shared the list with Beck, hoping Musk would see it.

Here is the list of questions: 1. Are you going to make your own phone?

2. Are you expanding the Tesla Diner to new areas?

3. Will there be any new games with upcoming Tesla updates?

4. What is your favourite anime?

5. Have you ever been to Japan? What was your favourite place or thing there?

6. Do you know who Hatsune Miku is?

7. Was Ani inspired by Misa from Death Note?

8. Can you make Asteroid (the Shiba Inu zero-gravity indicator she designed for the Polaris Dawn mission) the mascot for SpaceX?

Musk fulfilled the wish by replying directly to Beck’s post, answering all eight questions one by one. The post went on to receive nearly two million views and tens of thousands of likes. Reacting to his responses, Rebecca said, “I wish she were here to see this.”

Here's how social media users reacted: The thread quickly spread across X, with users describing it as “heartbreaking and beautiful” and praising Musk for taking the time to respond to each point.

“Someday, because of Elon, and people like him, our children won't have to die of cancer,” one user wrote.

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“At a time when so much negativity and chaos is rampant, this is such a heartwarming reminder of kindness and humanity in life. Well done,” another user wrote.