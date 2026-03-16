Elon Musk calls Oscars 2026 ‘unwatchable’ as he shares viral post criticising Hollywood

The 2026 Academy Awards may have celebrated some of Hollywood’s biggest achievements, but the ceremony also sparked debate online after Tesla CEO Elon Musk criticised the Oscars, calling them “unwatchable” in response to a viral social media post.

Musk made the remark on Monday while replying to a tweet that mocked what the user described as changing trends in Hollywood storytelling and award eligibility.

“Oscars have become unwatchable,” Musk wrote on X (formerly Twitter), reacting to the viral post.

The original tweet referenced the classic film The Godfather and joked that if it were made today, it would allegedly struggle to qualify for the Academy Awards. The post used satire to comment on perceived shifts in Hollywood’s cultural and social expectations.

“If The Godfather were made today it would NOT be eligible for an Oscar unless he transitioned to the Godmother and made someone an offer they couldn’t HEAR. You could still leave the gun but you couldn’t take the cannoli unless the baker supports gay marriage. RIP Hollywood,” the viral post read.

Also Read | Elon Musk announces Tesla’s chip manufacturing project to launch next week

Musk’s response quickly drew attention online, with thousands of users reacting to his comment and debating whether the Oscars have indeed changed in ways that make them less appealing to audiences.

A Night Of Big Wins At The 2026 Oscars The criticism came just hours after the 98th Academy Awards ceremony, which took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Often described as Hollywood’s most glamorous night, the event brought together filmmakers, actors and industry leaders to celebrate achievements in cinema.

Despite the online controversy, the ceremony was notable for the strong performance of Paul Thomas Anderson’s film One Battle After Another.

Also Read | Oscars 2026: Winners and Sinners

The film entered the awards night as one of the most nominated titles and went on to dominate the ceremony with six wins, including the coveted Best Picture award.

Paul Thomas Anderson also took home the Best Director honour, while the film secured Best Adapted Screenplay.

Veteran actor Sean Penn won Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the film, while the production also received the award for Best Casting.

Also Read | Elon Musk vows xAI will catch rivals Google, Anthropic and OpenAI this year

Security Tight At The Ceremony This year’s Oscars also unfolded under heightened security. The ceremony took place at a time when the United States is engaged in a conflict with Iran, prompting additional precautions around the venue.

Organisers said they worked closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) after a federal warning about a possible Iranian threat in California.