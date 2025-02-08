Elon Musk’s comic post draws fatphobia criticism on X, users say: ‘the irony, don’t like this man, making fun of…’

The world's richest man and DOGE chief Elon Musk, who is on a “mission” to counter “inefficiency” and slash spending in the United States, has landed in hot waters after sharing a comic implying overweight people are unable to do a good job.

What Was The Fatphobic Comic Posted by Elon Musk? The comic, posted by Elon Musk on his social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), has drawn widespread criticism for making fun of overweight people, implying that they are unable to do as well a job as thin employees, and fatphobia.

The comic consists of three panels — the first shows Musk directing an overweight female Twitter employee towards the gym, the second panel shows off a now slimmed down employee, complete with a rebranded ‘X’ shirt, and the third panel depicts an overweight man wearing “federal government” shirt, while a unimpressed “DOGE” suitcase carrying Musk looks on.

Elon Musk posted the comic with no commentary or credit. But the panels themselves mention SKS Cartoon as the creator.

How Did X Users React? One user said simply: “don’t like this man at all” (sic), while another was more harsher, saying: “Don't think Musk can understand the irony of this meme considering he is also a fat f***” (sic)

Some did not spare Musk their ire, saying: “Ever been naked in front of a mirror dude?” (sic) and “The fact that Elon is overweight makes this post so ironic” (sic)

Others lamented Elon Musk's buy of the erstwhile Twitter, “I can't think of anything good that came from his purchase. The second he took the wheel only fans bots took over this app” (sic)

Some others also tried to use Musk's analogy back at him, one saying: “Twitter routinely takes like 5 minutes to load when you open it. Sometimes, the timeline freezes, the site is full of bugs, white nationalists, holocaust deniers, racists. And fucking bots. The woman in the 2nd panel would be on life support.” (sic)

And another adding: “This is funny because since Elon has taken over there has been significant feature bloat and now the interface is chocked up with AI buttons and useless metrics” (sic)