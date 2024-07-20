PM Modi becomes most followed world leader on X, hits 100M; Elon Musk congratulates

Tesla CEO Elon Musk congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being the most followed world leader on social media platform 'X' (formerly known as Twitter). Taking to X, Musk wrote, “Congratulations PM @NarendraModi on being the most followed world leader!”

Last week, on July 14, PM Modi's followers on social media platform X touched 100 million. This is said to be the highest among world leaders such as US President Biden, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau. Currently, he is followed by 100.2 million people on X. 

PM Modi's followers on X

When comparing with other global leaders, PM Modi stands out significantly ahead of his global counterparts in terms of followers on X. US President Joe Biden has 38.1 million followers, Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed has 11.2 million, Pope Francis has 18.5 million, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has 6.5 million, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has 2.4 million, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has 6,433 followers.

In terms of Indian leaders as well, PM Modi's followers on X are far ahead. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has 27.5 million followers, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has 26.4 million followers, Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party has 19.9 million followers, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has 7.4 million followers, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has 6.3 million followers, Tejashwi Yadav has 5.2 million followers, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar has 2.9 million.

When his followers hit 100 million last Sunday, the Prime Minister expressed his happiness and said, "Happy to be on this vibrant medium and cherish the discussion, debate, insights, people’s blessings, constructive criticism and more. Looking forward to an equally engaging time in the future as well.”

