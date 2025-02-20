Elon Musk digs up old Vogue photoshoot of Zelensky and wife: ‘He did this while kids are dying’

Senior advisor to U.S. president Donald Trump and Entrepreneur Elon Musk took to his X account to make some bold claims against Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelensky. While this isn't the first time for him to target Zelensky, his recent comments arrived after he said that the Ukraine President killed American journalist Gonzalo Lira. The Tesla CEO shared Zelensky's Vogue photoshoot with his wife Olena Zelenska from 2022.

Continuing his dig at Zelensky, Elon Musk wrote, "He did this while kids are dying in trenches on the war front," alongside a snippet of a news article featuring the photoshoot. Reacting to the post, a user commented, "If Zelensky is fighting for his country's survival, why does he have time for celebrity-style magazine covers? The world is funding Ukraine's war effort, not his media campaign." "Do we even know how many have perished in this war" questioned another. One also defended Zelensky, "Did he invade Russia? You make it seem like it's his fault."

Advertisement

Termed as ‘Portrait of bravery’ by the magazine, the above photoshoot was shot amid Ukraine's tension with Russia. In the edition, Olena opened up about her struggles amid the tension. She was quoted saying, "These have been the most horrible months of my life, and the lives of every Ukrainian. Frankly I don’t think anyone is aware of how we have managed emotionally. We’re looking forward to victory. We have no doubt we will prevail. And this is what keeps us going.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Zelensky killed an American journalist" On Wednesday, Elon Musk posted, "Zelensky killed an American journalist!" His reaction was in response to an X user who claimed that a Chilean-American journalist, Gonzalo Lira was killed in Ukraine last year for allegedly criticising Zelensky.

Advertisement

Recently, Trump called the Ukrainian leader a "dictator without elections" and triggered a war of words. Criticising the $200 billion US aid to Ukraine, Trump said, "Zelensky better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left." For the unversed, Zelensky's five-year term expired last year. However, elections are not required during wartime as per Ukrainian law.

Trump's social media post surfaced hours after Zelensky accused him of repeating Russian "disinformation" on Wednesday. As per CNN, he told reports in Kyiv, "Unfortunately, President Trump, for whom we have great respect as leader of the American people… lives in this disinformation space."