Elon Musk-Donald Trump X Interview: Netizens react to technical glitches on Spaces

Elon Musk-Donald Trump X Interview: “There appears to be a massive DDOS attack on X. Working on shutting it down. Worst case, we will proceed with a smaller number of live listeners and post the conversation later,” Musk wrote on X.

Updated13 Aug 2024, 07:07 AM IST
Elon Musk-Donald Trump X Interview: Former US President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a combination photo. Trump is being interviewed by Musk on the social media platform X right now.
Elon Musk-Donald Trump X Interview: Former US President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a combination photo. Trump is being interviewed by Musk on the social media platform X right now.(Photo by Jim WATSON and Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)

Elon Musk-Donald Trump X Interview: Users on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), were unable to access United States presidential candidate Donald Trump's interview with Elon Musk on the site's Spaces livestream on Monday evening (August 12 local US time, early August 13 as per IST), due to technical issues, leading Musk to postpone the event.

“There appears to be a massive DDOS attack on X. Working on shutting it down. Worst case, we will proceed with a smaller number of live listeners and post the conversation later,” Musk wrote in an X post at 8:18 p.m., referring to a type of cyberattack in which a server or network is flooded with traffic in an attempt to shut it down.

He later added that the interview with proceed with a smaller listener number, “We will proceed with the smaller number of concurrent listeners at 8:30 ET and then post the unedited audio immediately thereafter.”

The live interview is supposed to help the former US president reach millions of potential voters directly and also provide an opportunity for the microblogging platform to redeem itself after some struggles.

Kamala Harris Edges Ahead of Donald Trump in Polls

This interview comes, as Trump's political rival Kamala Harris edged ahead of him in audience polls this month.

Harris is leading Trump 42 per cent to 37 per cent in the US presidential race, up by five points, as per a poll published by researcher Ipsos on August 7, Reuters reported.

US Vice President Harris, who took over the Democrat candidacy after Joe Biden pulled out, has effectively turned the tide against her Republican rival, leaping five points from the 37 per cent against 34 per cent odds recorded by Reuters-Ipsos on July 22-23.

The US elections are scheduled to happen on November 5, this year.

Musk, a Democrat until a few years ago, endorsed Trump's candidacy two days after the former president was wounded during an attempted assassination at a Pennsylvania rally in July.

Here's how the internet reacted:

