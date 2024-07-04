Elon Musk faces question from young Chinese girl about Tesla car screen issue, tech billionaire says…

Elon Musk has responded to a young Chinese girl's request who demonstrated a small glitch on the touch screen of Tesla car

Livemint, Written By Sharmila Bhadoria
First Published12:16 PM IST
A young girl from China has sought help from Elon Musk to fix a bug in Tesla car's screen
A young girl from China has sought help from Elon Musk to fix a bug in Tesla car’s screen(REUTERS)

A young girl from China resorted to social media to draw Elon Musk's attention to a glitch in her Tesla car's touch screen. In a video shared on social media, Molly demonstrated a small yet glaring glitch she faced while drawing on the screen of the Tesla car. After demonstrating the issue, Molly asked Musk if he could look into the matter and fix the problem. Elon Musk responded to the post and assured to fix the issue.

The video was shared by @DriveGreen80167 on X with caption, “Molly decided to report an important bug to Mr. Musk @elonmusk.”

In the video, Molly demonstrated the problem in the video by drawing a sketch on the touchscreen pad. As soon as she drew the sketch, the previous elements of her sketch disappeared immediately. After explaining the whole issue, Molly asked, “You see it? So, can you fix this? Thank you.”

 

The young girl's adorable request received aresponse from the SpaceX CEO, who wrote, “Sure”.

Elon Musk's response to the post led to several social media reactions on the post. Many users applauded the Musk's gesture.

“i think Elon can fix anything, so yes,” wrote a social media user on X.

“Awww, she’s so adorable,” wrote another user.

“She has better English than many on this side of the Pacific. Wish my Chinese was a quarter as good.”

“It's been there for many years.... finally got to Elon. Thank you!” read another comment.

“LOL my daughter has been asking me to report this for I don't know how long (she's 7).”

“Molly is the perfect end user. Concise description when reporting the problem and includes reproducible examples with screen shots or video.”

“This little girl does a better example of explaining the problem than 99% of users who just say… “I don’t know, it doesn’t work” Can you tell me what doesn’t work? “I don’t know! Just fix it!”

