Elon Musk gets called out for misogyny over ‘Instagram is for girls’ remark — ‘...nothing without women’

Elon Musk has been called out for being a misogynist for his recent remark about Instagram, calling it a platform for girls. Responding to a viral thread about the posting behaviour of men and women online, the billionaire wrote, “Lmao. Instagram is for girls.”

The original post claimed that social media habits of an individual reflect different “phases” of an individual's life. It joked about how posting thirst traps, constantly uploading stories, and sharing pictures of cooked food each represented a different phase.

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In a separate comment, the Tesla CEO explained his point, saying, “Sometimes grown men send me their Instagram profiles and I’m like, are you transitioning or what?”

Here's how netizens reacted: Netizens criticised this remark as misogynistic, sparking mixed reactions online.

“How are you the richest man in the world when you say stuff like this?????” a social media user said.

“Elon saying ‘Instagram is for girls’ is exactly the kind of throwaway internet line that becomes a geopolitical side show the moment it comes from one of the world’s most influential tech figures,” said another user.

A user added, “Instagram has a near-even split between men and women, though!”

Another user jokingly asked Grok, X's AI, to “explain to Elon that this is a man’s world, but it’s nothing without women.”

Some users tried to joke, highlighting the cultural differences between X and Instagram.

“Absolutely….X is where the high octane people hang out! The ones who want speed, clarity, truth, and zero wasted energy. It’s built for thrill seekers who don’t have the patience for slow vibes! Instagram? That’s the curated aesthetic playground…everything is perfect. Totally different sport!” a user said.

Another user said, “Instagram is for people who need 37 filters to say ‘I’m outside’. X is for people who can start a war, a company, a conspiracy, and a group chat with one typo.”

"Yeah, unless of course you owned it, then it would be for ‘super duper Alpha manly men'....right Elon?" another comment read.

Musk vs Instagram Elon Musk has consistently positioned his social media network, X, as a serious, free-speech-driven alternative to the platforms owned by Meta, amid his ongoing rivalry with its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.

However, the billionaire's ideological battles have increasingly blurred the lines between his public platform and his private life. The rift is most notable with his estranged daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson.

In 2022, Wilson legally changed her name and gender, moving to sever all ties with the Tesla CEO. In her court filings, she explicitly stated her desire to distance herself, declaring she no longer wished to be related to her biological father "in any way, shape or form."

The estrangement has become a focal point in Musk's broader cultural crusade. He has repeatedly blamed what he terms "woke culture" for his daughter's transition and their fractured relationship.