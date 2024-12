Elon Musk gives one-word response to Indian-origin CEO's request for green card

Aravind Srinivas, an Indian-origin CEO, asked on X if he should get a green card. Elon Musk reacted to his post.

Tesla boss and Donald Trump's close aide Elon Musk has reacted to an X post by an Indian-origin CEO, Aravind Srinivas that is going viral on social media.

Srinivas questioned whether he should get a green card in a post on X.

"I think I should get a green card. Wdyt?" he wrote.

His post got responses from many social media users. However, the response of billionaire Elon Musk caught everybody's attention.

Elon Musk answered his post with just one word and wrote, “Yes."

Following Musk's response, Srinivas reacted with two emojis- A red heart emoji and a folded hands emoji.

What does Aravind Srinivas do? Aravind Srinivas is the CEO of Perplexity, an AI-based search engine, which backed by several notable investors such as Jeff Bezos, Elad Gil, Nat Friedman, Tobi Lutke, Jeff Dean, Susan Wojcicki, Yann LeCun, Naval Ravikant, Paul Buchheit, Andrej Karpathy.

Srinivas completed his B. Tech and M. Tech in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras. He pursued his PhD from University of California, Berkeley.

He began his career at OpenAI as a research intern and worked for several other companies, such as Google and DeepMind. He worked as a research scientist in OpenAI as well.

Earlier too, Musk reacted to an X post by Aravind Srinivas, where he described the struggle of getting a green card.

“Yep. I have been waiting for my green card for like the last 3 years. Still haven’t gotten it. People mostly have no idea when they talk about immigration," Srinivas wrote.

Musk recognised the issue and assured that US President-elect Donald Trump and the recently formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) would resolve it. Elon Musk, too, is a member of DOGE.