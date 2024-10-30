Elon Musk is hiring Hindi tutors for his AI firm xAI; check job role, pay and other details

Elon Musk's company, xAI, is reportedly looking to hire bilingual experts to work as AI tutors. The Hindi tutors will be paid 2,900 to 4,500 an hour, depending on experience and qualification.

Livemint
Published30 Oct 2024, 08:18 PM IST
Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI is offering a 9 am to 5 pm full-time job role.
Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI is offering a 9 am to 5 pm full-time job role. (Getty Images)

Elon Musk is offering you a job if you are proficient in Hindi and English. The billionaire founder's artificial intelligence (AI) company, xAI, is looking to hire bilingual experts to work as AI tutors, reported Hindustan Times on Wednesday, October 30.

The AI tutors will enhance AI models with data and help them learn multiple languages, including Hindi. The role also gives you the option to work remotely from anywhere in the world. The position is for six months and on a temporary basis. The AI company is looking for those fluent in English and at least one other language like French, Chinese, Arabic or Hindi, as per the report. 

What's the role?

As an AI tutor, the employee will work to enhance xAI's generative AI models. The job posting states that the candidate should have a background in technical writing, journalism, or professional writing, with experience in the languages, according to the news portal.

The candidates should also show a passion for technological innovation and strong communication skills. To get selected, the candidates will have to finish assessments in both English and additional languages to ensure proficiency in both, as per the report. 

What is the compensation?

The candidate selected will be paid on an hourly basis for the work done. Depending on the individual's experience and qualifications, xSI is offering anywhere from $35 to $65, which is 2,900 to 4,500.

The job opening is a full-time position from Monday to Friday every week from 9 am to 5 pm (local time). The job also comes with standard medical benefits, as per the report.

Musk's xAI

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI, which was started in 2023, is a US-based company. According to the report, its stated goal is “to understand the true nature of the universe. "

Musk specifically announced the formation of xAI on July 12, 2023. The date, when added in numbers, comes to 42, which is a reference to the book The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams. According to the book, a supercomputer calculates to find that the answer to the ultimate question of life, the universe and everything is 42.

First Published:30 Oct 2024, 08:18 PM IST
Elon Musk is hiring Hindi tutors for his AI firm xAI; check job role, pay and other details

      Popular in News

