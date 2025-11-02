Elon Musk and Joe Rogan's ‘neck like noodles’ jibe at Jeff Bezos, says ‘he’s doing some testosterone'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and podcast host Joe Rogan discussed billionaire Jeff Bezos’ physique, joking that he might be “partially taking some testosterone injections.” The 61-year-old Amazon founder was scrawny when he launched the e-commerce platform in 1994. Nearly three decades later, the billionaire appears impressively muscular.

“The 61-year-old is definitely doing some testosterone,” Rogan, 58, claimed on his podcast on Friday. “He looks jacked—quick,” Rogan added suggestively, with Musk laughing and repeating the word.

Musk, 54, remarked that Bezos “went from pencil-necked geek to looking like The Rock.”

“Like a little miniature alpha fella,” Rogan added.

“Like his neck got bigger than his head,” Musk continued. “But then, in his earlier pictures, his neck is like a noodle... and his voice dropped by about two octaves.”

Rogan said he approved of the transformation.

“I support this activity. I like to see him going in this direction,” the UFC announcer remarked, with Musk agreeing.

Bezos’ physical transformation isn’t new — the billionaire first drew attention for his buff appearance in 2017.

Despite Rogan’s and Musk’s comments, Bezos has never acknowledged speculation that human growth hormone (HGH) or testosterone injections played a role in his fitness journey. In 2021, a source “with direct knowledge” told TMZ that those claims were false.

As of now, Bezos has not responded to Musk’s and Rogan’s remarks.

Wife Lauren Sanchez reveals Jeff Bezos’ lifestyle According to a 2023 Business Insider report, Bezos’ body and lifestyle had undergone a major overhaul in recent years. Earlier that year, his wife Lauren Sanchez told the Wall Street Journal that Bezos had “stolen” her trainer, Wes Okerson, who had also trained stars such as Tom Cruise and Gerard Butler. Sanchez said Bezos was “extremely dedicated” to his workouts.

The billionaire had joked about his fitness routine, once saying he had “been working hard on my arse” in response to a tweet. His diet had also evolved — he once ate a pack of Pillsbury biscuits with butter every morning until his then-wife MacKenzie Scott encouraged him to read nutrition labels. “Honestly, that wasn’t even a concept for me — that there was something in food,” Bezos had said. “I had never read a nutrition label in my life; I ate what tasted good to me.”

Despite the changes, Bezos still enjoyed making pancakes every Sunday. Sanchez told the Journal he would get out the Betty Crocker cookbook each time, teasing him: “You’re the smartest man in the world; why don’t you have this memorised yet?”

