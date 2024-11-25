Elon Musk has late night social media banter with netizens, says ‘I’m a 3,000-year-old time travelling vampire alien…’

Tech billionaire Elon Musk spent late hours on his social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), bantering back-and-forth with netizens and followers with memes and "troll" posts.

In a picture post that has since received 9.1 million views, Musk wrote: "Since it's almost 2.30 ET" (sic). The meme picture showed a historical figure with bagpipes in hand, captioned: "Would you believe it? My neighbour was knocking on my door at 2:30 this morning." The joke being that Musk was still active at the late hour.

To this, a netizen replied: "You don't sleep because you're a vampire?" and Musk quipped: "I'm a time-travelling vampire!" (sic) The X user was referring to a 2020 joke where a netizen posted a meme with a historical “lookalike” of Musk: “Have you considered time travel to save time, Chosen One? Also why were you in Canada in 1914, why was your name Raymond Collishaw and why was your occupation ace fighter-pilot?”

And Musk replied: 'Full disclosure, I'm actually a 3000 year old vampire. It's such a trial assuming all these false identities over the centuries!" (sic)

Another netizen then joked that Musk had earlier claimed to be an alien, to which the Tesla chief responded: "*Time-traveling, vampire alien" (sic)

The bantering continued further when another user pointed out that Musk's profile information says that he's verified since 5,000 BC, and Musk joked: "See, this proves that I’m a time-traveling vampire alien! Even though I’m 5000 years old, I think I look much younger." (sic)

At the time of writing, Musk's “Verified since 5,000 BC” was still visible when clicking on the X owner's verification badge.