Elon Musk has late night social media banter with netizens, says ‘I’m a 3,000-year-old time travelling vampire alien…’

Elon Musk engaged in playful banter on social media, joking about being a time-traveling vampire alien. He responded to memes and comments regarding his verification badge, humorously referencing his supposed age and past identities.

Updated25 Nov 2024, 02:39 PM IST
A bust of SpaceX founder Elon Musk near the company's launch pad facility in Brownsville, Texas, US. The billionaire spent the late hours bantering with netizens over his 'time-travelling vampire alien' status.
A bust of SpaceX founder Elon Musk near the company’s launch pad facility in Brownsville, Texas, US. The billionaire spent the late hours bantering with netizens over his ’time-travelling vampire alien’ status.(Reuters / Joe Skipper)

Tech billionaire Elon Musk spent late hours on his social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), bantering back-and-forth with netizens and followers with memes and "troll" posts.

In a picture post that has since received 9.1 million views, Musk wrote: "Since it's almost 2.30 ET" (sic). The meme picture showed a historical figure with bagpipes in hand, captioned: "Would you believe it? My neighbour was knocking on my door at 2:30 this morning." The joke being that Musk was still active at the late hour.

To this, a netizen replied: "You don't sleep because you're a vampire?" and Musk quipped: "I'm a time-travelling vampire!" (sic) The X user was referring to a 2020 joke where a netizen posted a meme with a historical “lookalike” of Musk: “Have you considered time travel to save time, Chosen One? Also why were you in Canada in 1914, why was your name Raymond Collishaw and why was your occupation ace fighter-pilot?”

And Musk replied: 'Full disclosure, I'm actually a 3000 year old vampire. It's such a trial assuming all these false identities over the centuries!" (sic)

Another netizen then joked that Musk had earlier claimed to be an alien, to which the Tesla chief responded: "*Time-traveling, vampire alien" (sic)

The bantering continued further when another user pointed out that Musk's profile information says that he's verified since 5,000 BC, and Musk joked: "See, this proves that I’m a time-traveling vampire alien! Even though I’m 5000 years old, I think I look much younger." (sic)

At the time of writing, Musk's “Verified since 5,000 BC” was still visible when clicking on the X owner's verification badge.

Amid the US elections, Musk has been on a roll on social media, specifically his own platform X. According to a report by The Conversation, since July, Musk's X account saw its post view counts rocket by 138 per cent, retweets by 238 per cent, and likes by 186 per cent. July is when Musk began openly supporting now US President-elect Donald Trump's bid for the White House.

First Published:25 Nov 2024, 02:39 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsElon Musk has late night social media banter with netizens, says ‘I’m a 3,000-year-old time travelling vampire alien…’

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

