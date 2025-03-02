Elon Musk maintains tradition; names 4th kid with Shivon Zilis Seldon Lycurgus. Check unique names of his 13 chidren

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk continues to make headlines for his ever-expanding and uniquely named family. His latest child—and fourth with Shivon Zilis—Seldon Lycurgus, adds yet another chapter to his growing lineage.

The news of Seldon’s birth, officially marking Musk’s 13th child, came just weeks after conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair claimed to have given birth to his child, further fueling public intrigue around his personal life.

Musk’s children’s distinctive names, often evoking futuristic and historical influences, have consistently sparked curiosity about their meanings.

Advertisement

Also Read | How Elon Musk’s strong stance at DOGE is impacting his Tesla

Check out the full list of Elon Musk's 13 children and the stories behind their names:

Seldon Lycurgus, 2025 The name Seldon is reportedly inspired by Hari Seldon from Isaac Asimov’s Foundation series. Seldon is known for developing “psychohistory,” a method of predicting and shaping civilization’s future.

The name's second part – Lycurgus – is said to refer to the ancient Spartan lawgiver who structured Sparta’s military-focused society and introduced Eunomia, a system of “good order” admired for its strict yet wise governance.

‘Tau’ Techno Mechanicus Musk, 2022 First mentioned in Walter Isaacson’s biography of Musk, ‘Tau’ refers to the mathematical constant 2π, while ‘Techno Mechanicus’ hints at a fusion of technology and mechanics. Other than this, Musk has shared little publicly about this child.

Advertisement

Strider Musk, 2021 Strider, twin to Azure, is reportedly a reference to Aragorn's alias in The Lord of the Rings, as it is not a conventional name.

Azure Musk, 2021 The twin of Strider, Azure’s name is reminiscent of the blue hue of the sky and sea.

Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, 2021 According to media reports, ‘Exa’ refers to exaFLOP, a computing term, while Dark symbolizes the unknown, particularly dark matter.

‘Sideræl’ (pronounced “sigh-deer-ee-el”) is a reference to “star time,” contrasting human time with cosmic time.

Also Read | Elon Musk’s family tree explained as Tesla CEO becomes father for 14th time

X Æ A-Xii Musk, 2020 This name made headlines for its cryptic nature. Musk eventually explained through media interactions that ‘X’ represents “the unknown variable” and ‘Æ’ is an elven spelling of “AI” (love/ artificial intelligence).

Meanwhile, ‘A-12’ refers to the precursor to the SR-71 Blackbird, an aircraft known for its speed and lack of weapons.

Advertisement

Initially, the name was "X Æ A-12," but it was later changed to “X Æ A-Xii” to comply with California’s naming laws.

Musk said the name is pronounced as “X Ash A Twelve.”

Kai Musk, 2006 Kai, one of the triplets, is a widely used name across different cultures. It means “sea” in Hawaiian and “forgiveness” in Japanese. Musk has not publicly commented on the exact inspiration behind the name.

Saxon Musk, 2006 Another of the triplets, Saxon, is likely named after the Germanic tribe that inhabited central and northern Germany during Roman times and later settled in southern England in the 5th–6th centuries.

Damian Musk, 2006 The last of the triplets, Damian, has a Greek origin meaning “to tame” or “subdue.” However, any deeper significance behind the name remains unknown.

Advertisement

Griffin Musk, 2004 Griffin, Vivian's twin, is likely inspired by the mythological creature—a lion-eagle hybrid symbolizing strength and guardianship.

Vivian Jenna Wilson, 2004 (born Xavier Musk) Griffin’s twin, originally named Xavier, changed her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson in 2022. She chose to distance herself from her father and embrace her identity as a trans woman. She took her mother’s maiden name, Wilson.

Nevada Alexander Musk, 2002 Nevada was Elon Musk’s first child, who tragically passed away at just 10 weeks old due to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).