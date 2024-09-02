Elon Musk posted a meme which referred to his social media site as Twitter, despite his own insistence that the platform is now ‘X’ and netizens took the chance to mock his misstep. See what was said…

Tech billionaire Elon Musk seems to have made a mistake in his barrage of posts against the ban of his social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) in Brazil.

In a meme posted to his X account, implying that users in Brazil were resorting to VPN to access the social media site, Musk used a meme that referred to his company by its previous name — Twitter.

Twitter vs X Musk has been insistent that the platform is now 'X' with much resistance from users themselves, who continue to refer to it as 'Twitter' in conversations and in response to polls.

This mistake by Musk was thus jumped on by eager netizens who noticed that the owner himself had used the old name. Reactions have mocked him for failing to stick to his own platform's name and for the "failed" rebranding.

One user said, “so you agree, it's still Twitter?", while another pointed out the irony, “Brazil banned Twitter you say? they banned TWITTER?"

One user called out the attempt to change brands, saying, “So funny even musk calls it twitter bro just give up X is such a lame name." And another noted that even Musk could not escape the prevalence of Twitter's brand, "See how Elon is posting memes where the site is called "Twitter" instead of "X", I think it's extremely funny that he didn't even edit it to say the other way." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Some users also felt that the rebranding exercise took too much resources for little gain. One said, “Buying a company, changing the name, and then posting memes with the old name might be one of the most wild things I've ever seen lmaooooooooo." And another said, “U renamed the platform and still call it twitter. Epic waste of $44B and renaming and rebranding. We all still love calling it “Twitter"."

X Ban in Brazil X was taken down in Brazil, one of its largest markets, in the early hours of Saturday following a decision by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who has been locked in a months-long feud with Musk, as per a Reuters report.

Today (September 2), a five-member panel of Brazil's SC will vote on whether to uphold Justice Moraes' ruling, it added. Notably, Moraes' decision was backed by Chief Justice Luis Roberto Barroso.

Musk has labelled Moraes a "dictator" and said he was trying to enforce unjustified censorship. The judge has insisted that social media needs hate speech regulations, the report said.

(With inputs from Reuters)