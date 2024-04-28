Elon Musk on Great Replacement Theory: This is not the first time that the Tesla Chief has suggested that low birth rates in developed countries causing a population. He has called this ‘the biggest danger to civilisation’, adding: ‘I am doing my part’.

Elon Musk has once again chipped in on the falling population debate, but this time by countering a far-right activist on her 'Great Replacement Theory' conspiracy.

Responding to a video post by Dutch far-right activist Eva Vlaardingerbroek on social media site X (formerly known as Twitter), Musk said the 'great replacement theory" fails to take into account a "foundational issue" of low birth rates.

"The problem with "Great Replacement Theory" is that it fails to address the foundational issue of low birth rates. Record low birth rates are leading to population collapse in Europe and even faster population collapse in most of Asia. Immigration is low in Asia, so there is no "replacement" going on, the countries are simply shrinking away," Musk said.

"If this doesn’t turn around, then any countries on Earth with low birth rates will become empty of people and fall into ruin, like the remains we see of the many long dead civilizations," the Tesla, X and SpaceX Chief added.

Vlaardingerbroek in her post shared a video of her speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Hungary, alleged: "I spoke the forbidden truth: The Great Replacement is no longer a theory - it’s reality. White Europeans are being replaced in their own countries at an ever accelerating rate and it will mean the end of our civilization if we don’t turn things around."

What is the Great Replacement Theory? This is a white nationalist far-right conspiracy theory endorsed by French author Renaud Camus, which alleges that ethnic French and white European populations are being demographically and culturally "replaced" by non-white people through mass-migration and a drop in birth rates. Similar conspiracies' have since also emerged in the United States.

However, mainstream scholars dismiss the conspiracy as "rooted in a misunderstanding of demographic statistics and premised upon an unscientific, racist worldview". As per the Encyclopedia Britannica, the theory is "widely ridiculed for its blatant absurdity."

Not Musk's First Input on the Population Subject In February 2024, Musk reacted to Japan's low birth rate number by saying: “Japan will disappear if something doesn’t change."

The Asian country recorded fresh record low number of babies born in 2023 after number of births fell 5.1 percent from a year earlier to 7,58,631. Not just the number of births, the number of marriages in Japan dipped 5.9 percent to 4,89,281 in 2023, as per Reuters report. This is the first time in 90 years that the number of marriages in a year dropped below 5,00,000.

A spokesperson of the Japanese government said that the administration is ready to implement "unprecedented measures" to address diminishing birth rate, including the expansion of childcare services and salary increases for younger employees.

The survey in Japan shows that the younger population is in doubt about getting married owing to bleak employment prospects, and the high cost of living, education spending, healthcare needs, etc.

Earlier, in July 2022 too Musk said he is "doing my part" to boost birth rates, adding that "population collapse is the biggest danger civilization faces".

Musk, who has fathered 10 children, took to Twitter and wrote, "Contrary to what many think, the richer someone is, the fewer kids they have. I am a rare exception. Most people I know have zero or one kid. The past two years have been a demographic disaster in the US. I mean, I’m doing my part haha."

Citing data from Wall Street Journal, Musk captioned, "USA birth rate has been below min sustainable levels for ~50 years". Musk said he is doing his best "to help underpopulation crisis".

His posts then came after the birth of his twins in November 2021 with 36-year-old Canadian Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink, Musk's brain-implant maker. The babies, arrived just weeks before Musk, 51, and music artist Grimes had their second child via surrogate.

