Elon Musk speaks on Mark Zuckerberg’s censorship allegations, ‘Sounds like a First Amendment violation’

Commenting on a Republican Party post about Mark Zuckerberg's allegations, Elon Musk suggested the ruling administration had violated people's First Amendment rights in the United States. 

Livemint, Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated27 Aug 2024, 07:56 AM IST
File image of Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X at a conference in Beverly Hills, California (US) in May 2024.
File image of Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X at a conference in Beverly Hills, California (US) in May 2024.(Reuters / David Swanson)

Billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk has shared his thoughts on Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's allegations regarding censorship demands by the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a post on his own social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Musk quoted the Republican Party post on Zuckerberg's allegations and wrote, “Sounds like a First Amendment violation”.

He seemed to be suggesting that such moves by the ruling administration would constitute a violation of the American First Amendment rights.

Also Read | Biden-Harris administration pushed Meta to censor Covid content: Mark Zuckerberg
Also Read | Mumbai local train update: Western line to remain affected from today; details

US First Amendment Rights

The United States' First Amendment Rights as mentioned in its Constitution grant citizens the freedom of speech, of the press, of assembly and protest.

The US Congress website states the First Amendment as: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

 

Also Read | Mark Zuckerberg says goal is to be ‘neutral’ on politics

‘X Supports All Viewpoints’

Musk in another post also stated that his own social media platform ‘X’ “supports all viewpoints” within legal bounds, and asked users to “yell” at him if it doesn't.

“Just want to reiterate that this platform really is meant to support all viewpoints within the bounds of the laws of countries, even those of people with whom I vehemently disagree and personally dislike. If that doesn’t seem to be happening, please yell at me (ideally on 𝕏),” Musk wrote.

To another user suggesting that Zuckerberg was “inspired by Musk”, the billionaire replied: “Whatever the reason, it’s a step in the right direction.”

Also Read | The mysterious middlemen helping Russia’s war machine

Mark Zuckerberg's Allegations

Zuckerberg, CEO of social media and tech giant Meta, in a letter to the US Congress' House Judiciary Committee, alleged that the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration “repeatedly pressured” his company to censor posts related to COVID-19, “including humour and satire”, ANI reported.

He added that these officials “expressed a lot of frustration with our teams when we didn't agree”, but noted that the final decision to censor content was made by Meta, the report said.

“Ultimately, it was our decision whether or not to take content down, and we own our decisions, including COVID-19-related changes we made to our enforcement in the wake of this pressure,” Zuckerberg wrote.

 

Also Read | Harry-Meghan backing Kamala or Trump? Americans don’t care, says US politician

He added that the pressure was “wrong” and that he regrets not being more outspoken against it, as per the report. “Like I said to our teams at the time, I feel strongly that we should not compromise our content standards due to pressure from any Administration in either direction and we're ready to push back if something like this happens again,” he added.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Aug 2024, 07:56 AM IST
HomeNewsTrendsElon Musk speaks on Mark Zuckerberg’s censorship allegations, ‘Sounds like a First Amendment violation’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    155.65
    03:53 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.97%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,725.65
    03:54 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    12.3 (0.26%)

    State Bank Of India

    815.35
    03:56 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    0.1 (0.01%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.60
    03:58 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    0.55 (0.18%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Elxsi

    7,715.95
    03:58 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    629.55 (8.88%)

    Honasa Consumer

    507.40
    03:58 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    38.2 (8.14%)

    BLS International Services

    425.90
    03:59 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    28.75 (7.24%)

    PB Fintech

    1,804.00
    03:29 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    119.25 (7.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,067.000.00
      Chennai
      73,352.000.00
      Delhi
      72,781.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,352.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue