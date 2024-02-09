Elon Musk plans to discontinue his phone number ‘in a few months’. Here's why
Billionaire businessman Elon Musk is planning to discontinue his phone number in the coming months. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO informed netizens on Friday that he would use only his social media platform for texts and audio/video calls. The assertion comes mere weeks after X began rolling out the feature for Android users.
(With inputs from agencies)
