Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Elon Musk plans to discontinue his phone number ‘in a few months’. Here's why

Elon Musk plans to discontinue his phone number ‘in a few months’. Here's why

Livemint

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk plans to discontinue his phone number in the coming months and use only his social media platform for texts and audio/video calls.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives for the Premiere of the movie 'Lola' at the Bruin theatre in Los Angeles on February 3

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk is planning to discontinue his phone number in the coming months. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO informed netizens on Friday that he would use only his social media platform for texts and audio/video calls. The assertion comes mere weeks after X began rolling out the feature for Android users.

“In a few months, I will discontinue my phone number and only use X for texts and audio/video calls," the Tesla CEO tweeted.

According to details shared on the X Help Center, premium subscribers have the ability to make audio and video calls while all users will be able to receive such missives.

(With inputs from agencies)

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.