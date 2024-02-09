Elon Musk plans to discontinue his phone number ‘in a few months’. Here's why

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk is planning to discontinue his phone number in the coming months. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO informed netizens on Friday that he would use only his social media platform for texts and audio/video calls. The assertion comes mere weeks after X began rolling out the feature for Android users. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“In a few months, I will discontinue my phone number and only use X for texts and audio/video calls," the Tesla CEO tweeted.

According to details shared on the X Help Center, premium subscribers have the ability to make audio and video calls while all users will be able to receive such missives.

