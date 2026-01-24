Elon Musk predicts world's biggest company may hit $100 trillion valuation in 10 years, netizens speculate

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has predicted that the valuation of the world's largest company could reach as much as $100 trillion within the next decade. If such a projection were to materialise, it would imply a market capitalisation more than 20 times larger than Nvidia's current valuation of around $4.6 trillion.

Jensen Huang-led chipmaker Nvidia currently holds the position of the most valuable company globally, with its growth driven by demand for its high-performance chips, which has become critical to the rapid expansion of Artificial Intelligence technologies across industries.

Note: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Musk made the remarks in response to an ARK Invest chart, which showed a company's market cap surpassing $3.75 trillion in 2025. The executive who posted the chart further posed a question, asking “How valuable will the biggest company be in 10 years?”, prompting speculations.

The Tesla CEO responded, saying ‘Maybe as high as $100T’, without specifying which company he was referring to, leaving the prediction open to interpretation for netizens.

Here's what netizens think Meanwhile, Musk's supporters speculated that he may have been referring to SpaceX, X (formerly Twitter) or Tesla, while others criticised the statement, warning that major problems may emerge if such valuations were ever to come materialise.

One user said, “Hmm… I think you’re referring to SpaceX?”

Another person made a similar prediction, stating, “$100T in 10 years? I guess Elon is referring to Tesla. SpaceX would take 15-20 years. Tesla has a chance because of Optimus.”

View full Image Netizen reactions

An X user further asked Musk, “Which company do you think will reach a $100 trillion market cap first? Tesla, SpaceX, Nvidia, or Google?”

“$100T incoming with Optimus leading the charge! Tesla's humanoid robots will redefine abundance for humanity,” another user commented.

A person also noted its downsides, stating, “A company of that size would raise troubling questions: its CEO would preside over an incredibly powerful & influential entity. Societies & governments would inevitably become uncomfortable with so much power in the hands of unelected leaders of a private organization.”

Musk's earlier statements on Tesla, SpaceX The billionaire entrepreneur has earlier expressed confidence that Tesla could become the most valuable company in the world, especially if it succeeds with autonomous driving, humanoid robots (like Optimus), and other AI-driven technologies, reported The Motley Fool.

He also expects Tesla to attain a higher market capitalization than the top five companies combined. Currently, the five largest companies in the world are Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet, which have a combined value of over $18 trillion, the report said.