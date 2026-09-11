Many from India want to settle abroad, while rarely do foreigners want to become Indian citizens. One such example on the internet is an Irish man who claimed to be in love with India. He said that he reached Kolkata with his family and wanted to check how quickly he could gain Indian citizenship. To his surprise, Grok told him that it would require at least 14 years to get the citizenship of the country.

Advertisement

Irish man who wants Indian citizenship Taking to X, the user wrote, "HI EVERYONE - I JUST LANDED IN CALCUTTA, INDIA. I love it here so much, I am going to stay. The user then asked Grok, the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot by xAI, how long it would take to become an Indian citizen. "@grok please tell me - briefly. I want to get Indian Citizenship; how long will it take me?"

Musk reacts His curious question went viral on social media, earning a reaction from Elon Musk.

Musk replied and praised India, "India is realistic".

Grok, in its reply, explained that it would take 14 years to obtain citizenship. It explained that naturalisation would require at least 12 years of lawful residence, which includes 1 year of aggregate residence during the preceding 14 years and a final continuous 12-month period. It also highlighted India's policy against dual citizenship, meaning he would have to give up his Irish nationality first. However, it ultimately comes down to the government.

Advertisement

"At least 12 years of lawful residence is required for naturalisation: 11 years aggregate in the 14 years before the final continuous 12 months. India does not allow dual citizenship, so Irish nationality must be renounced. Approval is discretionary by the government," read Grok's response.

What else did Grok say The user further asked if his family could receive financial assistance while looking for work in India. "How much will the Indian state pay us while we wait. Tell me briefly please," he asked.

To this, Grok replied, "None. India has no cash social welfare or unemployment payments for new arrivals or non-citizens. Ration cards, pensions and most assistance require Indian citizenship plus eligibility (e.g. BPL status). Formal-sector schemes need prior contributions. Support yourselves."

Advertisement

The AI chatbot told the user that his family needed to support themselves rather than expecting financial help from the government just because they are now in India. The chat also included property ownership-related queries. The user further asked Grok a hypothetical question: "Went to a casino and put our last savings on a game of poker. I wont €100K, Can I buy a house quickly as an individual so we can get out of this hotel?"

Grok answered that buying a house under his name in India would depend on his immigration and residency status rather than just on money.

Disclaimer: This article is based on social media generated content and is intended only for informational and educational purposes. Live Mint couldn't independently verify its claim and doesn't endorse them.

Advertisement

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Elon Musk reacts after man finds out he needs 14 years to gain citizenship, stay back in Kolkata: ‘India is realistic’