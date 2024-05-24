Elon Musk reacts to the 'doge meme' Kabosu's death. Check what he said...

Kabosu's owner, Atsuko Sato, said that the Shiba Inu ‘quietly passed away as if asleep while I caressed her.’

Elon Musk on Friday reacted to the death of Kabosu, the Japanese Shiba Inu who inspired the world-famous "doge meme". The news of the internet's iconic doge's death was announced by her owner, Atsuko Sato in a blog post.

Kabosu is also known for being the face of Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency created as a joke to mock the wild speculation in cryptocurrencies at the time. Dogecoin is considered both the first "meme coin" and, more specifically, the first "dog coin".

Also read: X user flags 'worst feature' on social media platform; Elon Musk replies… Musk, the US billionaire, reacted to a netizen's post on X (formerly Twitter) condoling the death of the famous dog.

Here's what Elon Musk said: “Rest in peace"

Several users requested that Musk, who recently acquired the micro-blogging platform, change X's logo to Kabosu's photo for a day.

"Change the X logo to doge again in honor of her pls," one user commented.

Another said, “Please change X logo to doge in honor today please."

Also read: Netizens condole 'doge meme' Shiba Inu Kabosu's passing away: 'Changed lives of so many' What happened to “doge meme" Kabosu? Kabosu's owner, Atsuko Sato, wrote in her blog post that the Shiba Inu “quietly passed away as if asleep while I caressed her." Sato, a kindergarten teacher, also thanked the fans of her dog, Kabosu, the face of the "Doge" meme.

According to media reports, Kabosu was diagnosed with cholangiohepatitis and chronic lymphoma leukaemia in 2022.

Sato shared that a farewell party will be held for “Kabo-chan" on Sunday (May 26) in Japan's Nara City from 1 to 4 pm.

Also read: Elon Musk's SpaceX eyes record valuation of $200 Billion in new share sale talks How did the internet react to Kabosu's death? The news of the internet's favourite doge passing away broke the hearts of netizens. Soon after Atsuko Sato shared the news, messages of love and condolences were poured in for Kabosu.

Several fan art pieces showing the Shiba Inu in heaven or being laid down by other famous meme characters have also been circulated online.

“Im so sorry to hear about Kabosus passing. She truly left a pawprint on our hearts with her gentle presence and the positivity she brought to so many. Its a reminder of the fleeting nature of life and the importance of cherishing every moment we have with our loved ones, furry or otherwise. Lets honor her legacy by continuing to spread kindness and doing good every day," one user said.

Also read: 'Cutest thing ever': 2-year-old wishes to go to 'the club' every night; netizens react to her dance with father Another said, “Kabosu has crossed the (rainbow emoji) but is never far from your heart. She is in Heaven now playing and hanging out with other doggie friends."

"Thank you Kabosu for being such a cute, loving, brave worldly Doge. RIP Kabosu, always in our hearts," another added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

