Elon Musk’s daughter calls father ’uncaring and narcissistic’, says Tesla chief ’crossed a line’ when...

Days after Elon Musk said his trans-daughter is "dead" to him, Vivian Jenna Wilson, in her first interview on Thursday, said the Tesla chief was a "cruel" and absent father.

Saying that she received a hard time from her father as a child for being “queer” and “feminine”, Vivian, in an interview with NBC News, denied Elon Musk's claim of being “tricked into authorising trans-related medical treatment” for her when she was 16.

Vivian said Musk, after initial hesitation, knew what she was doing when he agreed to her treatment. The trans-related medical treatment requires consent from parents.

On Monday, Elon Musk said on social media and in an interview posted online that Vivian was “not a girl” and was figuratively “dead", "killed by the woke mind virus”.

In a post on X, Musk used Vivan's dead name and said: “Xavier was born gay and slightly autistic, two attributes that contribute to gender dysphoria. I knew that from when he was about 4 years old, and he would pick out clothes for me to wear, like a jacket and tell me it was “fabulous!” as well as his love of musicals & theatre. But he was not a girl.”

'Crossed a line' The 20-year-old told NBC News that Musk's recent statements crossed a line, likely because he assumed Vivian wouldn’t say anything and let it go unchallenged.

She said, “Which I’m not going to do because if you’re going to lie about me, like, blatantly to an audience of millions, I’m not just gonna let that slide.”

'Uncaring and narcissistic' In a telephonic interview with NBC News, Vivian said Musk hadn’t been a supportive father and was rarely present in her life. She added that Musk berated her when he was present.

Vivian and her twin brother were born to Musk’s first wife, Canadian author Justine Musk. The couple divorced in 2008, and Vivian said her parents shared their custody.

She shared that she and her siblings were cared for by their mother or nannies, even though Musk had joint custody.

“He was cold. He’s very quick to anger. He is uncaring and narcissistic,” she said.

'Constantly yelling at me' When she was a child, Vivian said, Musk would harass her for exhibiting feminine traits and pressurise her to appear more masculine, including by pushing her to deepen her voice as early as elementary school.

“I was in fourth grade. We went on this road trip that I didn’t know was actually just an advertisement for one of the cars — I don’t remember which one — and he was constantly yelling at me viciously because my voice was too high,” she said. “It was cruel.”

