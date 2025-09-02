Elon Musk’s estranged daughter Vivian chooses modest life, says she doesn’t want to be superrich

In a new interview with The Cut, Vivian Wilson, the estranged daughter of Elon Musk, said she hopes to go back to college this fall to study foreign languages. She is excited to learn, but admission to college can be expensive, and she does not have a trust fund to fall back on. She said people assume she has access to unlimited wealth, but in reality, she lives modestly.

Advertisement

Focus on a simple lifestyle Instead of living in luxury, Vivian shares an apartment with 3 roommates in LA because it’s cheaper. She says she has food, shelter, friends, and some extra cash, which she considers more than most people her age in the city. Unlike her father, who is among the richest men in the world, Vivian says, "I don't have a desire to be superrich."

As per PEOPLE, her mother, writer Justine Wilson, has financial stability, but Vivian has expressed that she does not want to rely on her. She prefers to save her money and live independently, showing a focus on responsibility and practical choices.

Advertisement

Strained family ties Vivian’s relationship with her dad has been strained for years. She has spoken about the distance between them and being part of a super big and complicated family. Elon has at least 14 kids with different partners, and Vivian does not even know how many siblings she has. She said she often finds out about new siblings through the news, just like the rest of us.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, she said, “I don't give a f--- about him. I really don't. It's annoying that people associate me with him. I just don't have any room to care anymore.”

FAQs Q1: Who is Vivian Wilson? A: Vivian Wilson is the 21-year-old daughter of Elon Musk and his ex-wife Justine Wilson. She is estranged from her father and lives a modest lifestyle in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Q2: Why does Vivian live with roommates? A: She said living with three roommates is cheaper and helps her manage expenses, even though her father is one of the richest men in the world.