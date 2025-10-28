Elon Musk’s Grokipedia gives him a whopping 11,000-word page — and it’s written by his own AI

Elon Musk’s newly launched Grokipedia appears to have one clear favourite: Elon Musk himself. The billionaire’s AI-written encyclopedia entry runs nearly 11,000 words, cites more than 300 sources, and features sections such as “Criticisms of Regulation and Woke Culture” and “Advocacy for Multiplanetary Life and Population Growth.”

By contrast, Elon Musk’s Wikipedia page is a comparatively modest 8,000 words.

Elon Musk's ambitious project, quietly unveiled on Monday, is part of Musk’s wider push to use artificial intelligence — in this case, his ChatGPT-like system Grok — to build what he touts as a “truth-seeking,” less biased alternative to mainstream tech platforms.

How does Grokipedia differ from Wikipedia? At first glance, Grokipedia looks deceptively familiar: a minimalist white homepage, headed “Grokipedia v0.1,” and a simple search bar inviting users to type queries.

Yet under the surface, the site draws from the large language model that powers Musk’s Grok chatbot on X (formerly Twitter), meaning it could — at least in theory — pull in and update entries using real-time posts from X’s hundreds of millions of users.

While Wikipedia boasts more than 8 million English-language entries, Grokipedia’s launch page claimed to house around 885,000 articles — a fraction of the size, but evidently more expansive in tone.

What kind of content does it feature? Elon Musk’s Grokipedia entry is almost literary in its scope, encompassing everything from his entrepreneurial ventures to his ideological stances. Suggested related searches include “Elon Musk (disambiguation)” and even “Elon Musk filmography.”

In contrast, a search for OpenAI CEO Sam Altman produced a single eyebrow-raising suggestion: “Removal of Sam Altman from OpenAI.”

The entry refers to Sam Altman’s brief ousting by OpenAI’s board in 2023 before his swift reinstatement — a reminder that Grokipedia’s tone may reflect Elon Musk’s unfiltered worldview.

Why did Elon Musk launch Grokipedia? Grokipedia's debut arrived a week later than expected, following Musk’s October 20 announcement that he was delaying its release to “purge out the propaganda.” Since then, Musk has offered no public comment on its live status — and the launch happened without fanfare, press statements, or formal explanation.

The project marks Musk’s latest attempt to position his company xAI as an ideological counterweight to what he calls the “mainstream information regime.” Through Grok and now Grokipedia, he hopes to blend the conversational agility of generative AI with his self-declared mission to create “a truth-oriented AI that understands the universe.”

Is Grokipedia Musk’s new media frontier? With entries already longer, louder, and arguably more opinionated than their Wikipedia counterparts, Grokipedia hints at Musk’s broader ambition to reshape how information is curated online.

On the section about Musk’s work in the U.S. DOGE Service, it included an error regarding Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who left the group before it became part of Trump’s administration in January: “Post-departure, the initiative emphasized sustained, less aggressive efficiencies, with Ramaswamy assuming a more prominent role.”

In contrast to Wikipedia’s “Accolades” section, Musk’s Grokipedia page concluded with a section titled “Recognition and Long-Term Vision” that expounded on his beliefs: “His long-term vision prioritizes safeguarding human consciousness against existential threats, emphasizing the establishment of a self-sustaining multi-planetary civilization as a hedge against planetary-scale catastrophes on Earth,” it said.

Whether users will embrace it as a genuine alternative — or dismiss it as digital hagiography — remains to be seen.

