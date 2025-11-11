Elon Musk’s Lord Ganesha post wins hearts online: ‘Ancient wisdom meets modern AI'

Elon Musk sparked a wave of reactions on Indian social media after sharing a post featuring Lord Ganesha, the Hindu deity revered as the remover of obstacles.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief shared a screenshot of his interaction with Grok, the AI assistant developed by his company xAI. In the exchange, Musk asked the chatbot to identify an image of Lord Ganesha.

Grok analysed the picture — a traditional South Indian brass idol — and correctly identified it as Lord Ganesha, describing the deity as “a widely revered Hindu god associated with wisdom, prosperity, and new beginnings.” The AI tool even highlighted the image’s “key identifying features” such as the elephant head, four arms, seated posture, and the mouse at his feet.

Check out the post by Elon Musk here:

Musk’s post quickly went viral, with many users welcoming the tech billionaire’s reference to a Hindu god. While some praised the AI’s accuracy, others were amused by Musk’s curiosity and timing of the post.

A user wrote, “Wonderful to see your curiosity @elonmusk about the 'Ganesh Murti' we presented on behalf of India Global Forum @IGFupdates yesterday evening. It symbolises the removal of obstacles and blessings for good fortune in all your endeavours.”

Another user wrote on X, “Lord Ganesha, the ultimate obstacle-remover – if only we had his wisdom for dodging asteroid fields on the way to Mars! Grok nailing ancient vibes with modern AI.”

“Remover of obstacles. The first deity to bless all new beginnings,” the third user wrote on X.

“Beautiful recognition of Lord Ganesha - the remover of obstacles and symbol of wisdom. Great to see ancient wisdom meeting modern AI,” fourth wrote.

“Just like Steve Jobs travelled to India seeking wisdom and divinity, looks like Elon is on a similar path,” the fifth user wrote.