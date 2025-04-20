Elon Musk’s mother Maye shares photo flashbacks from every 5-year celebration as she turns 77: See pics here

Elon Musk's mother Maye Musk turned 77 today, and, expectedly, social media—especially X—is flooded with birthday wishes for her. Maye Musk — supermodel, dietitian, and author — also shared a carousel of throwback party photos from milestone birthdays: 70, 65, 60, 55, and 50. Her post received comments from many, including a very special person—her son, Elon Musk.

“It’s my birthday. Every five years, my children give me a huge party. Photos from 70, 65, 60, 55, 50. My hashtag is now: #ItsGreatToBe77,” the caption of the post reads.

Reacting to his mother's post, Elon Musk wrote: “Love you, Mom. Thanks for everything.”

Maye Musk: A trailblazing model and author A career in fashion and nutrition Maye Musk has been a professional model for over five decades, defying industry norms and age expectations. She gained prominence in the 1960s and continued to model into her 70s, gracing the covers of magazines like Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, Time, Vogue, and Elle.

Beyond modeling, she built a successful career as a dietitian and nutritionist—giving lectures, running her own practice, and publishing a bestselling book, A Woman Makes a Plan, which shares her life lessons on aging, career, and confidence.

Personal life and family Maye was married to Errol Musk, an engineer from South Africa, but the couple divorced in 1979. She raised her three children—Elon, Kimbal, and Tosca Musk—as a single mother while juggling her career. Elon Musk, her eldest son, went on to become the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, while Kimbal is a restaurateur and entrepreneur, and Tosca is a filmmaker.

Continued influence in fashion and beyond Even in her 70s, Maye Musk remains a highly sought-after model and style icon. She regularly walks the runway for designers such as Taoray Wang and Juzui, proving that beauty and success have no age limit. Her presence at major fashion events, including New York Fashion Week, continues to inspire generations of women.