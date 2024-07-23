Elon Musk says his child was ‘killed’ by ‘woke mind virus’, netizens react

CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, recently made a striking statement alleging that he was ‘tricked’ into giving consent for his child, Vivian Jenna Wilson, to go on puberty blockers. Musk said his child was ‘killed’ by a ‘woke mind virus’ and vowes to destroy it

The World's richest man and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, recently made a striking statement alleging that he was "tricked" into giving consent for his child, Vivian Jenna Wilson, to go on puberty blockers. In an interview with psychologist Dr Jordan Peterson, Musk said his child was "figuratively killed" by a "woke mind virus."

During an interview with Dr. Jordan Peterson, Musk expressed regret over agreeing to gender-affirming care procedures for his son, and vowed to destroy the virus.

In 2022, Vivian Jenna Wilson came out as transgender, legally changing his birth-name from Xavier and breaking ties with Elon Musk. “I no longer want to be related to my biological father in any way, shape, or form," Wilson said then.

“I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys, Xavier. This was before I had any understanding of what was going on. COVID was going on, so there was a lot of confusion and I was told Xavier might commit suicide if he doesn’t…," Musk told Peterson.

"Incredibly evil, and I agree with you that the people that have been promoting this should go to prison," Musk said.

Musk said that he wasn't explained about the puberty blockers and that they are "actually just sterilisation drugs" when he gave his consent for the treatment.

The viral video

The viral video has amassed 20.7 million views, 188K likes, and 8.5K comments since it was posted.

Netizens reaction “You can almost feel his pain. This is so sad. These kids need to mature to make this decision on their own without all the Trans influencers and medical field intervening," said Juanita Broaddrick, a user on X.

“Yep. A good lesson for everyone. Sounds like the doctors snuck this through by blaming it on "su*cide." We are truly up against evil people", Co-Owner of Trending Politics, Collin Rugg reacted.

"This is personal for Elon, and it's heartbreaking that this happened to his child," another user reacted.

I feel so bad when I hear him tell that story, so many young lives were destroyed by this BS, because there is so much money in this fake medical industry.

“You must influence your kids before others brainwash them," Commented another user.

