Elon Musk shares video of Joe Rogan saying he received support for endorsing Donald Trump: ‘They want to do it, but…’

Joe Rogan, in a video shared by Elon Musk, expressed that many artists back his Trump endorsement but feared of being attacked for openly supporting him. He also criticised social media censorship by the government and stressed the need for free speech

Published14 Nov 2024, 02:31 PM IST
Elon Musk has recently shared a video of Joe Rogan on how people were scared to openly support Donald Trump.
Elon Musk has recently shared a video of Joe Rogan on how people were scared to openly support Donald Trump.(AFP)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday shared a video of famous YouTuber Joe Rogan, who claimed to have received support from many American artists for openly endorsing Donald Trump before the US Presidential Elections.

The video, shared by Musk on X, is an excerpt from one of Joe Rogan's YouTube podcast episodes. In the video clip from “The Joe Rogan Experience”, the show host shares his experience after publicly endorsing Donald Trump. He says that many artists, including musicians and comedians, thanked him for supporting Trump because they couldn't do it. 

“They said they want to do it, but don't want to be attacked. They think that the country is going in the wrong direction. They think that this control of social media by the government is dangerous,” Joe Rogan can be heard as saying in the video. He also said that the government would have fully controlled the social media had it not been bought by Elon Musk.

Calling for the need to stop the “censorship of information”, Joe Rogan hailed US Presidential Election winner, Donald Trump, for advocating free speech. 

“Trump has vowed to have free speech become a very important part of what he is standing for. This censoring of information needs to stop. We need to stop all government influence on what people say,” he said in the video.

Who is Joe Rogan?

Joe Rogan is a former mixed martial arts commentator and enjoys huge following on YouTube. He is known for his virile, combative and anti-politically-correct style, and his podcast is especially popular among men, reported AFP.

Influential YouTuber and host Joe Rogan, is one of the most influential person, apart from Elon Musk, who openly endorsed Donald Trump ahead of the US Presidential Elections. 

Nearly a day before the US Presidential Election voting, Joe Rogan delivered a last-minute endorsement of Republican candidate Donald Trump on November 4.

The endorsement came hours during the promotion of the latest episode of Joe Rogan's wildly popular show, The Joe Rogan Experience, which featured an interview with billionaire Trump supporter Elon Musk.

Musk "makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you'll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way," wrote Rogan, on social media. “For the record, yes, that's an endorsement of Trump.”

First Published:14 Nov 2024, 02:31 PM IST
Elon Musk shares video of Joe Rogan saying he received support for endorsing Donald Trump: 'They want to do it, but…'

