SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has once again shown his obsession with Mars, this time going ahead with his plan to colonise the red planet. It should be noted that Musk's obsession with Mars is nothing new, and the billionaire has been vocal about his views on establishing a human colony on the planet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, Musk went a little further when he responded to a post from Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, stating, “Starship is the largest rocket ever built and it’ll take us to Mars." Musk replied to the post stating his intention to send 10 million people to Mars. He wrote, “We are mapping out a game plan to get a million people to Mars. Civilization only passes the single-planet Great Filter when Mars can survive even if Earth supply ships stop coming."

Musk once again showcased his obsession with Mars in reply to another post on X. The post featured Musk sitting with his son X Æ A-Xii or X while thinking about something. It was captioned: “Having kids and spending time with them is the greatest joy in life 😌💕" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In reply to this post, Musk wrote, “But then I started thinking about Mars."

Musk will have to answer SEC's questions about Twitter acquisition: In other news, Elon Musk will now have to answer further questions regarding his acquisition of Twitter (now X) on February 12 after a California federal court ruled in favour of the SEC. The judge deemed the SEC's investigation legitimate and the requested testimony relevant, rejecting Musk's claims of harassment and irrelevant inquiries.

Musk had testified before the SEC twice in half-day sessions in July of 2022. But the agency, having since received “thousands of new documents" from various parties, including some authored by Musk, wants to ask him about new information. The SEC is examining whether Musk followed disclosure rules and made accurate public statements about his Twitter stock purchases and intentions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

