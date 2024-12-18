Tech giants Elon Musk and Sundar Pichai shared their reactions to a witty comment by Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, which has taken social media by storm. The remarks, made during a press conference on Sunday, came after Bumrah humorously responded to a journalist questioning his batting credentials during the ongoing Test series against Australia.

During the interaction on Day 3 of the Test at Gabba, a reporter asked Bumrah, 31, for his perspective on the Indian team’s batting performance under challenging conditions.

The reporter prefaced the question by saying, “What is your assessment of the batting, although you are not the best person to answer the question, but what do you think about the situation of the team, considering the conditions in Gabba?”

Bumrah, known for his record of scoring the most runs in a single over in Test cricket, replied with a touch of humor: “It’s an interesting question. But, you are questioning my batting ability. You should use Google and see who has got the most number of runs in a Test over. But, jokes apart. That’s another story.”

The clever retort caught the attention of Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and an avid cricket enthusiast, who shared his admiration for Bumrah on X (formerly Twitter). “I did Google it. Anyone who can hook Cummins for a six knows how to bat! Well done @Jaspritbumrah93. Saving the follow on with Deep!” Pichai posted on Monday.

Elon Musk, the owner of X, joined the conversation with a succinct yet appreciative reply to Pichai’s post. Pichai responded by suggesting they attend a cricket match together someday, writing, “Gotta watch a SA-IND game one day at Newlands or Wanderers.”

Google India also chimed in with a lighthearted tweet, referencing Bumrah’s batting performance: “I only believe in Jassi Bhai.”

Musk, 53, who grew up in South Africa, is known for his occasional interest in cricket, making Pichai’s suggestion particularly fitting.