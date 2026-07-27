Elon Musk takes ‘crusade’ for Armie Hammer film to Europe after controversial X promotion

Elon Musk has taken an unusual role in the distribution and promotion of Citizen Vigilante, a controversial film starring Armie Hammer that was initially denied a rating in Germany over concerns surrounding its extreme violence and treatment of migrants.
The film, directed by German filmmaker Uwe Boll, would likely have attracted limited attention outside specialist film circles had it not been promoted by Musk, one of the world's most influential technology executives and the owner of X. In late June, Musk made the film available to watch for free on the platform for 48 hours, giving it access to a global audience.
The move rapidly changed the film's profile. Following Musk's intervention, Citizen Vigilante briefly climbed the charts of several streaming providers, including Apple and Amazon, as interest in the film surged.
The controversy surrounding the film had begun in Germany, where the country's film classification body initially refused to grant it a rating. The decision effectively restricted its ability to secure a conventional mainstream release, particularly through major cinemas and distribution platforms. The film's director has described the decision as censorship, while critics have focused on its graphic depictions of violence and anti-immigrant themes.
Citizen Vigilante stars Hammer as an American man who takes the law into his own hands and embarks on a violent campaign against criminals and officials whom he believes have failed to deliver justice. The film's narrative includes attacks on migrants and other targets, making its political and social themes central to the controversy surrounding its release.
Musk's promotion of the film further intensified the debate. At one point, he reposted a message about the film that described vigilante murder as the "moderate response" to violent crimes committed by immigrants.
The episode has also placed renewed attention on Hammer, who is attempting to rebuild his acting career after allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct emerged in 2021. Hammer has denied wrongdoing, and prosecutors in Los Angeles declined to bring criminal charges in 2023. Citizen Vigilante is his return to the film screen after the period of hiatus.
The controversy has also revived questions over the distinction between censorship, classification and commercial distribution. The German decision did not amount to a government ban on the film, but the absence of a classification created substantial practical obstacles to a conventional release and promotion. The film was subsequently granted an 18 rating for theatrical screenings, although its home-entertainment classification was reportedly refused.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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