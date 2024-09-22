Elon Musk to host ’BBQ Party’ at Vinod Khosla’s beach, calls out Indian billionaire for ’No Plebs’ sign

Tech billionaire Elon Musk and Indian venture capitalist Vinod Khosla indulged in a war of words on social media. The dispute, which began with Musk targeting Khosla over a disputed beach, transpired into a slugfest over ideological differences, SpaceX investment, etc.

The heated discussion between the two began when the tech billionaire shared a ‘no pleb’ sign allegedly placed by Vinod Khosla on a public beach attached to his property.

“Wow, so crazy that @vkhosla put this sign on a public beach,” said Elon Musk in a post on X.

He also mentioned Vinod Khosla's stance on migrant issues and wrote, “Vinod says we should send tens of thousands of unvetted migrants to small towns throughout America, but he didn’t even want to let the public walk on his beach …”

Musk didn't stop there and even declared to throw a BBQ party on on “Vinod’s beach”. Reacting to Musk's social media post, the Indian American businessman wrote, “You can go from rational discussion to polemics and fact-less claims and name calling?”

Calling the US Presidential candidate Donald Trump as Musk's new “mentor”, Khosla also wrote, “Keeping up with your new mentor @realDonaldTrump in tweeting fictional photographs or at least not one I have ever seen. There has NEVER been a dispute on access to the beach (which is public ), just accessing it thru private property is illegal. Every court ruling and appeal of the Friends of Martin's Beach lawsuit we have won that reasserted access thru private property is not legal. Separately the commies at California Coastal Commission want us to apply for a permit to close an old paid parking business and yet they have not permitted us to apply for this closure. Get details before you tweet nonsense.”

Elon Musk vs Vinod Khosla on X Indian American businessman Vinod Khosla and Tesla CEO Elon Musk later argued over a range of issues including the last US Presidential elections. Reacting to Elon Musk's question migrants, Khosla asked a question on last US Presidential elections.

“And why have you never answered my previous question on if the election was stolen? (My unequivocal on MAGA extremism),” read another post by Vinod Khosla on X.

“No, I don’t think 2020 was stolen, as all the independent voters I know, myself included, leaned towards Biden, thinking he would be a milquetoast moderate. Boring, but moderate. Unfortunately, he turned out to be a radical leftist puppet of the machine who loves overreaching bureaucracy, just like Kamala,” said Musk in another post.