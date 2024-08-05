Elon Musk to meet Yusuf Dikec in Turkey? Olympics shooter’s open conversation with world’s richest person goes viral

Olympics shooter Yusuf Dikec had an open conversation with Elon Musk on social media and asked the world's richest person to have discussions in Istanbul, Turkey.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published5 Aug 2024, 12:37 PM IST
Elon Musk to meet Yusuf Dikec in Turkey? Olympics shooter’s open conversation with world's richest person goes viral
Elon Musk to meet Yusuf Dikec in Turkey? Olympics shooter’s open conversation with world’s richest person goes viral(X/@elonmusk/@yusufdikec)

Turkey shooter Yusuf Dikec earned a silver medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event on July 30. He was 51 when he achieved the feat. However, what pushed him into the limelight because of his laid-back approach. Social media users made him viral.

Unlike most competitors, he participated without using protective ear gear or special lenses. With one hand in pocket, he became an iconic figure in pop culture.

Also Read | Did Yusuf Dikec ask ex-wife to return his dog after winning silver at Olympics?

Seemingly riding on his new-found popularity, Dikec used social media to ask an open question to none other than Elon Musk.

“Hi Elon, do you think future robots can win medals at the Olympics with their hands in their pockets? How about discussing this in Istanbul, the cultural capital that unites continents?” the Turkish athlete asked the richest person on Planet Earth.

At the time of writing this article, the post had received 8.5 million views, and it’s jumping up like crazy. The post received much more attention after Musk replied.

Also Read | ‘Real 007’: 51-year-old Turkey shooter impresses with ‘swag’ at Paris Olympics

“Robots will hit the center of the bullseye every time,” Musk wrote. “I do look forward to visiting Istanbul. It is one of the great cities of the world,” he added.

Social media users rushed in to write in the thread while the “most famous person in the world” had an open conversation with the world’s richest person.

Bollywood actor mistaken for Yusuf Dikec

Adil Hussain recently encountered a humorous case of mistaken identity with Turkish shooter Dikec. It all started when a social media user shared something in apparent jest.

Also Read | Elon Musk’s Neuralink Device Is Implanted in a Second Patient

The user shared a collage of the Bollywood actor and Yusuf Dikec with a caption that read, "Congratulations sir @_AdilHussain on winning silver at Olympics 2024 for Turkey. Respect."

Adil found it amusing and handled it with good humour. “Wish this was true... May be it's not to late to start practicing... Since I have the attitude need to work on the skill set now..”

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Aug 2024, 12:37 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsElon Musk to meet Yusuf Dikec in Turkey? Olympics shooter’s open conversation with world’s richest person goes viral

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    293.85
    01:49 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -9.1 (-3%)

    Tata Steel

    151.50
    01:49 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -6.7 (-4.24%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    312.75
    01:49 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -17.4 (-5.27%)

    Tata Motors

    1,034.80
    01:49 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -62.1 (-5.66%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    932.20
    01:42 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    52.4 (5.96%)

    Cera Sanitaryware

    9,300.00
    01:46 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    374.55 (4.2%)

    JSW Infrastructure

    349.50
    03:29 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    11 (3.25%)

    Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

    463.20
    01:46 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    11.15 (2.47%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue