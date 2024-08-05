Olympics shooter Yusuf Dikec had an open conversation with Elon Musk on social media and asked the world's richest person to have discussions in Istanbul, Turkey.

Turkey shooter Yusuf Dikec earned a silver medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event on July 30. He was 51 when he achieved the feat. However, what pushed him into the limelight because of his laid-back approach. Social media users made him viral.

Unlike most competitors, he participated without using protective ear gear or special lenses. With one hand in pocket, he became an iconic figure in pop culture.

Seemingly riding on his new-found popularity, Dikec used social media to ask an open question to none other than Elon Musk.

“Hi Elon, do you think future robots can win medals at the Olympics with their hands in their pockets? How about discussing this in Istanbul, the cultural capital that unites continents?" the Turkish athlete asked the richest person on Planet Earth.

At the time of writing this article, the post had received 8.5 million views, and it’s jumping up like crazy. The post received much more attention after Musk replied.

"Robots will hit the center of the bullseye every time," Musk wrote. "I do look forward to visiting Istanbul. It is one of the great cities of the world," he added.

Social media users rushed in to write in the thread while the “most famous person in the world" had an open conversation with the world’s richest person.

Bollywood actor mistaken for Yusuf Dikec Adil Hussain recently encountered a humorous case of mistaken identity with Turkish shooter Dikec. It all started when a social media user shared something in apparent jest.

The user shared a collage of the Bollywood actor and Yusuf Dikec with a caption that read, "Congratulations sir @_AdilHussain on winning silver at Olympics 2024 for Turkey. Respect."

Adil found it amusing and handled it with good humour. “Wish this was true... May be it's not to late to start practicing... Since I have the attitude need to work on the skill set now.."