Elon Musk weighs in on Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot's viral Coldplay concert moment

Elon Musk has responded to a viral post showing Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot, who went viral after being seen cuddling at a Coldplay concert. The lighthearted moment between Byron, CEO of the AI firm Astronomer, and HR chief Kristin Cabot has quickly gained traction across social media platforms.

Advertisement

Clips from Coldplay’s Boston concert have been making waves on platforms like X, TikTok, and Instagram, but it’s one unexpected on-stage moment that has truly stolen the spotlight.

A morphed tweet about the incident linked to Astronomer surfaced on X, and Elon Musk joined in on the viral moment by reacting with a laughing emoji.

Advertisement

In a now-viral video, frontman Chris Martin unintentionally highlighted a couple shown embracing on the jumbotron.

“Holy sh—t!” Chris Martin said after spotting the couple on the Jumbotron. “I hope we didn’t do something bad,” he added with a chuckle, as Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot quickly moved out of frame, clearly flustered.

The pair quickly separated and tried to cover their faces as the camera lingered, igniting a storm of online speculation.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Andy Byron has been the chief executive officer of Astronomer since July 2023. Public records indicate that Byron and his wife, Megan Kerrigan — both 50 — live in nearby Northborough and have two children together.

Advertisement